How to watch today's Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers NBA Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA match between the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers, including how to watch and team news.

The Boston Celtics host the Indiana Pacers in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals on May 23, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET.

The Celtics are off 1-0 in this Conference finals series.

In their most recent meeting on May 22, the Celtics triumphed 133–128 in overtime, with Jayson Tatum scoring 36 points to lead the way. With 25 points, Tyrese Haliburton was the Pacers' leading scorer.

Boston has dominated the Eastern Conference with a 41-11 record. With an average of 120.6 points per game, the Celtics outscore their opponents by 11.4 points.

The Pacers lead the NBA in scoring with an average of 57.9 points per game in the paint, and they have a solid 32-20 record in conference play.

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Date and Tip-off Time

The high-voltage NBA battle between the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers will take place on May 23, 2024, at 8:00 pm ET, at TD Garden, in Boston, MA, USA.

Date 23 May 2024 Time 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT Arena TD Garden Location Boston, MA

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this epic NBA battle between the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers live on ESPN TV Channel and DirecTV Streaming Platform.

Boston Celtics Team News

PF Tillman Sr. is sidelined from the team's lineup with undisclosed personal problems.

Another PF Kristaps Porzingis is out due to his soleus injury.

Jayson Tatum is averaging 25.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game, which is a terrific all-around performance.

Indiana Pacers Team News

SG Bennedict Mathurin is unavailable for the rest of the season due to surgery on his shoulder.

Pascal Siakam has a significant impact averaging 21.3 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Haliburton is averaging 8.2 assists per game, demonstrating his playmaking mastery.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Boston Celtics and the Indiana Pacers in the NBA matchups: