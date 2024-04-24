How to watch the NBA match between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The electrifying NBA clash between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat is set to take place on April 24, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.

The Boston Celtics have a record of 64-18 and are placed in the first position in the Eastern Conference. Whereas, the Miami Heat holds a record of 46-36 and is positioned in eighth place in the Eastern Conference.

The Celtics have done extremely well this season, making 3-pointers, and getting an average of 16.5 per game, which is 3.5 more than the Heat's average of 13.0 per game. This is a key area of competition.

On the other hand, the Miami Heat have an excellent field goal percentage of 46.5%, just slightly higher than their opponents' shooting percentage against the Celtics of 45.3%.

In their most recent matchup, the Celtics conveniently beat the Heat 114–94 on April 21, 2024. As the rivalry between the two teams heats up again, the stage is set for an exciting match where both teams will try to capitalize on their strengths against their shortcomings.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Date and Tip-off Time

The Boston Celtics will face off against the Miami Heat on 24 April 2024, at 7:00 pm EDT, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date April 24 2024 Tio-off Time 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Arena TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can catch all the actions of the thrilling NBA game between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat on TNT / truTV, MAX.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Team News

Boston Celtics Team News

The Boston Celtics are dealing with an insignificant setback as Luke Kornet is nursing a day-to-day calf injury making his availability unclear in upcoming games.

However, the Celtics can count on Jrue Holiday's strong defense. Holiday has been an inspiration for the team, getting 2.0 blocks and 2.0 steals per game.

On the other hand, Jayson Tatum continues to be one of the Celtics' best players. He scores 26.9 points, 8.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists per game, showing how versatile and effective he is at scoring.

The Celtics are still strong contenders even though Kornet is out for a while. Holiday's defensive talents and Tatum's all-around greatness are leading the way on the court.

Miami Heat Team News

The Miami Heat are having a tough time because of injuries to their key players ahead of their match against the Boston Celtics.

Terry Rozier's neck injury makes the team's group less stable, which could affect the rotation of their backcourt. Another player, Josh Richardson will miss the rest of the season because of a shoulder injury.

Additionally, Jimmy Butler's MCL injury makes things even harder for Miami because they are missing their main scorer and defense leader.

The Heat are missing some key players, so they need to rely on their depth and toughness to get through these losses and stay ahead of the competition

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat in NBA matches: