How to watch today's Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat NBA Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA match between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat, as well as the tip-off time and team news.

The Boston Celtics will take on the Miami Heat in a thrilling NBA matchup on May 01, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET.

The Boston Celtics aim to seal the series by winning Game Five of their Eastern Conference first-round Playoffs against the Miami Heat. The Celtics are ahead 3-1 in the series.

Boston has an impressive 41-11 conference record. They are now fourth in the Eastern Conference and are very good at keeping opponents to 109.2 points per game and 45.3% shooting from the field.

The Miami Heat, meanwhile, have a 32-20 conference record. They are third in the league, giving up just 108.4 points per game and keeping opponents' shooting percentage at 46.7%.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic NBA matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat will take place on May 01, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date May 01, 2024 Time 7:30 pm ET / 4:30 pm PT Venue TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the live actions of this thrilling NBA battle between the Boston Celtics and the Miami Heat live on TNT and MAX.

Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat Team News

Boston Celtics Team News

White, a key player of the Celtics, has been averaging 15.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game, displaying his ability to score points and contribute to the boards.

26-year-old small forward Jayson Tatum has shown his reliability on both ends of the court by averaging a strong 23.2 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists through the series.

Miami Heat Team News

30-year-old point guard Terry Rozier is out with a neck injury.

Josh Richardson will miss the rest of the season because of a shoulder injury.

Jimmy Butler is out with a knee injury.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Boston Celtics and Miami Heat in the NBA matchups: