How to watch today's Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers NBA Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers are set to face off in the electrifying NBA Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on May 15, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.

The Boston Celtics are almost through to the next round in the Eastern Conference. They have a big 3-1 lead over the Cleveland Cavaliers and are about to move on. With game five coming up, the Celtics seek to win the series and move on to the next round.

Their most recent game was on May 13, and the Celtics won 109–102 with a great effort from Jayson Tatum, who scored 33 points. On the opposite squad, Darius Garland showed how good he is at scoring for the Cavaliers by getting 30 points.

With an excellent record of 41 wins and 11 losses, the Celtics have been very good against teams from the Eastern Conference this season. They are great at scoring, getting an average of 120.6 points per game, and they are also good at defense, outscoring opponents by an average of 11.4 points per game.

As for the Cavaliers, they have shown they are tough with a 31–21 record in the conference. Their defense is the seventh-best in the league; they give up only 110.2 points per game and only let opponents shoot 46.3% of the time.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Date and Tip-off Time

The Boston Celtics will take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in a highly anticipated NBA matchup on May 15, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at TD Garden, in Boston, Massachusetts.

Date May 15 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Arena TD Garden Location Boston, Massachusetts

How to watch Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this NBA matchup between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers live on TNT TV Channel and MAX Streaming Platform.

Boston Celtics vs Cleveland Cavaliers Team News

Boston Celtics Team News

Jayson Tatum keeps shining for the Celtics, averaging a strong 26.9 points per game and an amazing 47.1% field goal percentage.

In the last 10 games, Derrick White has been very good at making 3-pointers, making an impressive 3.3 per game on average.

However, Kristaps Porzingis is listed as day-to-day due to a soleus injury.

Cleveland Cavaliers Team News

Due to a calf injury, Donovan Mitchell is listed as day-to-day.

Craig Porter Jr. and Jarrett Allen also join Mitchell on the injury report with ankle injury and rib injuries, respectively.

Additionally, Ty Jerome is also out with an ankle ailment creating a void in the team's lineup.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Boston Celtics and the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA matchups: