How to watch today's Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic NBA Game 7: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic are set to face off in a thrilling NBA matchup of the Eastern Conference playoff Round 1, on May 5, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET.
The Eastern Conference first-round series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic is tied at 3-3. In their last meetup, on May 04, 2024, the Orlando Magic triumphed over the Cleveland Cavaliers 103–96. 21-year-old key player Paolo Banchero led Orlando's offense with 27 points, while Donovan Mitchell, aged 27, scored an amazing 50 points to lead the Cavaliers.
The Cavaliers have a respectable record of 31 wins and 21 losses against Eastern Conference opponents. They are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference standings and have a strong offensive force, scoring an average of 112.6 points per game and a 47.9% field goal percentage.
On the other hand, the Magic have a record of 32 wins and 20 losses against teams from the Eastern Conference. They score an average of 51.8 points per game, which places them eighth in the league.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic: Date and Tip-off Time
The high-voltage NBA matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic will take place on May 5, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, in Cleveland, Ohio.
|Date
|May 5, 2024
|Tip-off Time
|1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT
|Arena
|Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
|Location
|Cleveland, Ohio
How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic Online - TV Channels and Live streams
Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling NBA game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic on TV Channel - ABC, and Live Streaming Platform - DirecTV Stream.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic Team News
Cleveland Cavaliers Team News
Dean Wade is out of the team's lineup because of a knee injury, and Jarrett Allen is questionable with a rib injury.
Ty Jerome is sidelined from the team's lineup with an ankle issue. Craig Porter Jr. is also out of action frok the same cause.
Orlando Magic Team News
Gary Harris, 29 years old, is questionable with a hamstring problem.
Paolo Banchero has been a key player for the team, averaging an amazing 22.6 points per game and making a big difference on the boards with 6.9 rebounds per game.
Additionally, Jalen Suggs has demonstrated his ability and skills over the last 10 games, making an average of 1.9 3-pointers.
Head-to-Head Records
Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic in NBA matchups:
|Date
|Results
|May 03 2024
|Magic 103-96 Cavaliers
|April 30 2024
|Cavaliers 104-103 Magic
|April 27 2024
|Magic 112-89 Cavaliers
|Apr 25 2024
|Magic 121-83 Cavaliers
|Apr 22 2024
|Cavaliers 96-86 Magic