How to watch today's Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic NBA Game 7: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA match between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic, including how to watch and team news.

Offers extensive out-of-market access via NBA League Pass . Also offers access to RSNs for nearly all NBA teams*

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic are set to face off in a thrilling NBA matchup of the Eastern Conference playoff Round 1, on May 5, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET.

The Eastern Conference first-round series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic is tied at 3-3. In their last meetup, on May 04, 2024, the Orlando Magic triumphed over the Cleveland Cavaliers 103–96. 21-year-old key player Paolo Banchero led Orlando's offense with 27 points, while Donovan Mitchell, aged 27, scored an amazing 50 points to lead the Cavaliers.

The Cavaliers have a respectable record of 31 wins and 21 losses against Eastern Conference opponents. They are currently eighth in the Eastern Conference standings and have a strong offensive force, scoring an average of 112.6 points per game and a 47.9% field goal percentage.

On the other hand, the Magic have a record of 32 wins and 20 losses against teams from the Eastern Conference. They score an average of 51.8 points per game, which places them eighth in the league.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic: Date and Tip-off Time

The high-voltage NBA matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic will take place on May 5, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date May 5, 2024 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET / 10:00 am PT Arena Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic Online - TV Channels and Live streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling NBA game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic on TV Channel - ABC, and Live Streaming Platform - DirecTV Stream.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Orlando Magic Team News

Cleveland Cavaliers Team News

Dean Wade is out of the team's lineup because of a knee injury, and Jarrett Allen is questionable with a rib injury.

Ty Jerome is sidelined from the team's lineup with an ankle issue. Craig Porter Jr. is also out of action frok the same cause.

Orlando Magic Team News

Gary Harris, 29 years old, is questionable with a hamstring problem.

Paolo Banchero has been a key player for the team, averaging an amazing 22.6 points per game and making a big difference on the boards with 6.9 rebounds per game.

Additionally, Jalen Suggs has demonstrated his ability and skills over the last 10 games, making an average of 1.9 3-pointers.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Orlando Magic in NBA matchups: