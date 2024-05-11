How to watch today's Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics NBA Game 3: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA match between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics, including how to watch and team news.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are ready to host the Boston Celtics in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference NBA semifinals on May 11, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET.

This playoff series is tied at 1-1. The Cavaliers beat the Celtics 118–94 in Game 2. Notably, Donovan Mitchell led the Cavaliers' offense with 29 points, and Jayson Tatum led the Celtics' offense with 25 points.

The Cavaliers have an overall record of 48-34 and an excellent 26-15 record at home. They are currently placed at the fourth spot in the Eastern Conference

On the other hand, the Boston Celtics are ranking at the first position of the Eastern Conference, with a great overall record of 64-18, including an impressive 27-14 record on the road.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic NBA action between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics is set to take place on 11 May 2024, at 8:30 pm ET, at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date 11 May 2024 Time 8:30 pm ET Arena Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can catch all the actions of the thrilling NBA game between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics on the ABC television network, and on the DirecTV Stream streaming platform.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Team News

Cleveland Cavaliers Team News

Key player Dean Wade is listed as 'day-to-day' because of a knee injury.

Jarrett Allen is also mentioned as 'day-to-day' with a rib injury.

26-year-old Ty Jerome is sidelined with an ankle issue.

Boston Celtics Team News

28-year-old key player Kristaps Porzingis is described as 'day-to-day' with a soleus issue.

Jaylen Brown scores 23.0 points and grabs 5.5 rebounds per game.

Derrick White has averaged 2.9 successful three-pointers over the last ten games.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics in NBA matchups: