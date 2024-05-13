How to watch today's Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics NBA Game 4: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NBA matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics, including how to watch and team news.

The Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics are set to face off in the electrifying NBA Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals on May 13, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

The Celtics are up 2-1 in the Eastern Conference second-round series.

The Boston Celtics triumphed over the Cleveland Cavaliers by 106-93 in their last meetup in this Conference Semifinals series, on May 11, 2024.

The Celtics are leading the Eastern Conference, with a brilliant record of 62 wins and 18 losses. They average 120.6 points and 46.3 rebounds per game, ranking them second in the standings, for both categories, respectively.

The Cavaliers, on the other hand, have a good overall record of 48 wins and 34 losses, placing them 4th in the Eastern Conference. They average 112.6 points and 43.3 rebounds per game, ranking them 20th and 17th in the standings, respectively.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics: Date and Tip-off Time

The Cleveland Cavaliers will take on the Boston Celtics in a highly anticipated NBA matchup on May 13, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Date May 13 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Arena Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse Location Cleveland, Ohio

How to watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch this high-voltage NBA matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics live on the TNT TV Channel and MAX streaming Platform.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs Boston Celtics Team News

Cleveland Cavaliers Team News

Craig Porter Jr. and Ty Jerome are both out with ankle problems.

Furthermore, there is uncertainty surrounding Jarrett Allen's health on a day-to-day basis due to a rib injury.

Boston Celtics Team News

Kristaps Porzingis is sidelined from the team's lineup due to a soleus injury.

26-year-old small forward, Jayson Tatum has amazing stats and become a key player for the team, averaging 10.4 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the result of the last five meetings between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics, in the NBA matchups: