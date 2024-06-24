How to watch today's St Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB matchup between the St Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves, including how to watch and team news.

The St Louis Cardinals are ready to host the Atlanta Braves to start a three-game series thrilling MLB matchup on June 24, 2024, at 7:45 pm ET.

The Cardinals have a 39–37 record overall, with a 20–15 mark at home. The Cardinals are second within the NL Central right now, and their .239 team batting average places them tenth in the National League.

The Atlanta Falcons are in second place in the NL East with a 43-32 record overall and a 19-19 record on the road. With 85 home runs, the Braves are fifth in the National League (NL) and hit an average of 1.1 home runs per game.

On Monday, the Cardinals and Braves will clash in their opening game of the season.

St Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves: Date and First-Pitch Time

The St Louis Cardinals will take on the Atlanta Braves to initiate a thrilling MLB matchup on June 24, 2024, at 7:45 pm ET, at Busch Stadium, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Date June 24, 2024 Time 7:45 pm ET / 4:45 pm PT Venue Busch Stadium Location St. Louis, Missouri

How to watch St Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage MLB matchup between the St Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves live on MLBN TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Additionally, Local fans can enjoy this game by tuning into BSSO, and BSMW Channels.

St Louis Cardinals vs Atlanta Braves Team News

St Louis Cardinals Team News

C Iván Herrera is on the 10-day injured list with his back tightness issue.

OF Lars Nootbaar is ruled out of the team's lineup for 10 days with an oblique strain.

LHP Steven Matz is added to the 15-day injured list with a back issue.

Atlanta Braves Team News

OF Michael Harris has been added to the 10-day injured list due to a strained hamstring.

RHP Hurston Waldrep is sidelined from the team's lineup for 15 days with his elbow inflammation issue.

LHP A.J. Minter is out for 15 days due to his hip inflammation.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the St Louis Cardinals and the Atlanta Braves in MLB matchups: