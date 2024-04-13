Cadiz vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Aiming to book their sixth straight competitive win, Barcelona will square against relegation-threatened Cadiz in Saturday's La Liga encounter at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.
The Catalan giants come into the tie on the back of a 3-2 victory over PSG in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, while Cadiz have had a two-week break since beating Granada 1-0 in La Liga.
Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Cadiz vs Barcelona kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|April 13, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|3 pm ET / 12 pm PT
|Venue:
|Nuevo Mirandilla
La Liga match between Cadiz and Barcelona will be played at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in Cadiz, Spain.
It will kick off at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT on Saturday, April 13, in the United States (US).
How to watch Cadiz vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams
La Liga match between Cadiz and Barcelona is available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), ESPN Deportes and DirecTV Stream.
Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.
RELATED:
- How to watch and live stream Spanish La Liga soccer in 2023
- How to Watch Live Sports on ESPN Plus: Stream live soccer, MLB, NFL, NBA, and more
How to watch anywhere with VPN
If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.
Team news & squads
Cadiz team news
The hosts will be without the quartet of Romingue Kouame, Maxi Gomez, Fede San Emeterio and Luis Hernandez through injuries.
Alex Fernandez is set to replace Kouame in the XI at the weekend, while Cadiz boss Mauricio Pellegrino is otherwise likely to name an unchanged line-up.
Chris Ramos would hence continue alongside Juanmi upfront.
Cadiz possible XI: Ledesma; Carcelen, Chust, Fali, J. Hernandez; Navarro, Alcaraz, Alex, Sobrino; Ramos, Juanmi
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ledesma, Gil
|Defenders:
|Fali, Ousou, Chust, Mere, Mbaye, J. Hernandez, Pires, Carcelen, Zaldua
|Midfielders:
|Samassekou, Mari, Alcaraz, Escalante, Fernandez, Navarro
|Forwards:
|Ramos, Marti, Sobrino, Guardiola, Juanmi, Machis, Ocampo, Alejo
Barcelona team news
Gavi and Alejandro Balde are the long-term absentees at the club, but Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Andreas Christensen marked their returns against PSG.
Given his expected absence in the second-leg tie against PSG on account of a European ban, Christensen could start here.
At the same time, Inigo Martinez, Joao Cancelo and Robert Lewandowski are ruled out due to domestic bans.
As such, Barca coach Xavi could hand out starts to the likes of Hector Fort, Joao Felix, Ferran Torres and Fermin Lopez, with Pedri likely to be named among the substitutes.
Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Fort; Fermin, Roberto, De Jong; Raphinha, Torres, Felix
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga
|Defenders:
|Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Cubarsi, Alonso, Fort
|Midfielders:
|Romeu, Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan, Roberto, Fermin
|Forwards:
|Torres, Raphinha, Felix, Yamal, Roque, Guiu
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Cadiz and Barcelona across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|August 20, 2023
|Barcelona 2-0 Cadiz
|La Liga
|February 19, 2023
|Barcelona 2-0 Cadiz
|La Liga
|September 10, 2022
|Cadiz 0-4 Barcelona
|La Liga
|April 18, 2022
|Barcelona 0-1 Cadiz
|La Liga
|September 23, 2021
|Cadiz 0-0 Barcelona
|La Liga