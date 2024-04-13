Cadiz vs Barcelona: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch La Liga match between Cadiz and Barcelona, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Aiming to book their sixth straight competitive win, Barcelona will square against relegation-threatened Cadiz in Saturday's La Liga encounter at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla.

The Catalan giants come into the tie on the back of a 3-2 victory over PSG in the first leg of the Champions League quarter-finals, while Cadiz have had a two-week break since beating Granada 1-0 in La Liga.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Cadiz vs Barcelona kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 13, 2024 Kick-off time: 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT Venue: Nuevo Mirandilla

La Liga match between Cadiz and Barcelona will be played at Estadio Nuevo Mirandilla in Cadiz, Spain.

It will kick off at 3 pm ET / 12 pm PT on Saturday, April 13, in the United States (US).

How to watch Cadiz vs Barcelona online - TV channels & live streams

La Liga match between Cadiz and Barcelona is available to watch and stream online live through ESPN+, Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), ESPN Deportes and DirecTV Stream.

Check out GOAL's Live Match Centre for updates.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

If you are abroad, you may need to use a virtual private network (VPN) to watch games using your usual streaming service. A VPN, such as NordVPN, allows you to establish a secure connection online when streaming. If you are not sure which VPN to use, check out GOAL's guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Cadiz team news

The hosts will be without the quartet of Romingue Kouame, Maxi Gomez, Fede San Emeterio and Luis Hernandez through injuries.

Alex Fernandez is set to replace Kouame in the XI at the weekend, while Cadiz boss Mauricio Pellegrino is otherwise likely to name an unchanged line-up.

Chris Ramos would hence continue alongside Juanmi upfront.

Cadiz possible XI: Ledesma; Carcelen, Chust, Fali, J. Hernandez; Navarro, Alcaraz, Alex, Sobrino; Ramos, Juanmi

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ledesma, Gil Defenders: Fali, Ousou, Chust, Mere, Mbaye, J. Hernandez, Pires, Carcelen, Zaldua Midfielders: Samassekou, Mari, Alcaraz, Escalante, Fernandez, Navarro Forwards: Ramos, Marti, Sobrino, Guardiola, Juanmi, Machis, Ocampo, Alejo

Barcelona team news

Gavi and Alejandro Balde are the long-term absentees at the club, but Frenkie de Jong, Pedri and Andreas Christensen marked their returns against PSG.

Given his expected absence in the second-leg tie against PSG on account of a European ban, Christensen could start here.

At the same time, Inigo Martinez, Joao Cancelo and Robert Lewandowski are ruled out due to domestic bans.

As such, Barca coach Xavi could hand out starts to the likes of Hector Fort, Joao Felix, Ferran Torres and Fermin Lopez, with Pedri likely to be named among the substitutes.

Barcelona possible XI: Ter Stegen; Kounde, Araujo, Christensen, Fort; Fermin, Roberto, De Jong; Raphinha, Torres, Felix

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ter Stegen, Pena, Astralaga Defenders: Araujo, Kounde, Christensen, Cubarsi, Alonso, Fort Midfielders: Romeu, Pedri, De Jong, Gundogan, Roberto, Fermin Forwards: Torres, Raphinha, Felix, Yamal, Roque, Guiu

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Cadiz and Barcelona across all competitions.

Date Match Competition August 20, 2023 Barcelona 2-0 Cadiz La Liga February 19, 2023 Barcelona 2-0 Cadiz La Liga September 10, 2022 Cadiz 0-4 Barcelona La Liga April 18, 2022 Barcelona 0-1 Cadiz La Liga September 23, 2021 Cadiz 0-0 Barcelona La Liga

