How to watch today's Butler Bulldogs vs Seton Hall Pirates NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Butler Bulldogs (7-10, 0-6 Big East) will look to snap a five-game losing skid at home when they square off against the Seton Hall Pirates (6-10, 1-4 Big East) on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at Hinkle Fieldhouse. The game tips off at 7:00 PM ET and will be broadcast on Fox Sports 1.

The Pirates enter the matchup with a 6-10 record on the season, including a 1-4 mark in Big East play. Seton Hall started their campaign decently, posting a 5-4 record early on with wins over St. Peter’s and VCU. However, things have gone downhill since, as the team endured a five-game losing streak before finally breaking through with a narrow five-point victory over DePaul—their first conference win of the season. In their most recent outing, Seton Hall faced Providence. The game was tightly contested until midway through the second half when Providence pulled away, ultimately defeating the Pirates 91-85.

On the other side, the Bulldogs sit at 7-10 for the year but have struggled mightily in Big East play, remaining winless at 0-6. Butler began the season strong, winning seven of their first eight games, with the lone blemish being a loss to Austin Peay and notable wins over Mississippi State and SMU. Unfortunately, the wheels have come off since then, as Butler has dropped nine straight games. Most recently, they faced Creighton. The game was competitive, staying tied well into the second half. However, Creighton built a 12-point lead that Butler tried to erase but ultimately fell short, losing 80-76.

Butler Bulldogs vs Seton Hall Pirates: Date and tip-off time

The Butler Bulldogs and the Butler Bulldogs vs Seton Hall Pirates will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Date Wednesday, January 15, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Hinkle Fieldhouse Location Indianapolis, Indiana

How to watch Butler Bulldogs vs Seton Hall Pirates on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Butler Bulldogs and the Seton Hall Pirates on:

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Butler Bulldogs vs Seton Hall Pirates play-by-play commentary on radio

Butler Bulldogs team news & key performers

For Butler, Patrick McCaffery led the charge against Creighton, putting up 21 points and grabbing seven rebounds. Pierre Brooks II also contributed with 14 points and seven rebounds. This season, Jahmyl Telfort has been a consistent force, averaging 15.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. Pierre Brooks II has also been productive, adding 14.9 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game. As a team, Butler is shooting 44.2% from the floor, 73.5% from the charity stripe, and 37.2% from three-point range.

Seton Hall Pirates team news & key performers

For Seton Hall, Isaiah Coleman was the standout performer in their loss to Providence, dropping 26 points and pulling down four rebounds. Chaunce Jenkins also had a solid showing with 17 points and six rebounds. This season, Isaiah Coleman is averaging 15.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game, while Chaunce Jenkins contributes 11.3 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per contest. The Pirates are shooting 40.8% from the field, 65.4% from the free-throw line, and 34.8% from beyond the arc.