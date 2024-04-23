How to watch today's Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers NBA Game 2: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA Playoffs Game 2 between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

The high-voltage NBA clash between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers takes place on April 23, 2024, at 8:30 pm EDT.

The Milwaukee Bucks are currently third in the Eastern Conference and have a record of 49–33. The Indiana Pacers are sixth in the conference with a record of 47–35.

The Bucks performed well in their division, with a 10–7 record against teams from the Central Division. They are ranked fourth in the NBA, scoring an impressive 119.0 points per game and making 48.7% of their field goal shots.

On the other hand, the Pacers' 11-6 record against Central Division opponents shows just how capable they are. With an average of 30.8 assists per game, the Pacers are the most effective in the Eastern Conference at working together.

The last time these two faced off was on April 22, 2024, when the Bucks secured a 109-94 victory. These Eastern Conference foes should showcase their offensive capabilities in another exciting clash.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Date and Tip-off Time

The thrilling NBA clash between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers will take place on 23 April 2024, at 8:30 pm EDT at Fiserv Forum, in Milwaukee, WI, USA.

Date 23 April 2024 Tip-off Time 8:30 pm EDT Arena Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, WI, USA

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Online - TV channels and Live Streams

Fans can watch all the actions of the exciting NBA match between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers on NBA TV, and DirecTV Stream.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Team News

Milwaukee Bucks Team News

The Milwaukee Bucks' star player Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as "day-to-day," due to a calf injury which is a major concern.

However, other Bucks stars have stepped up to the plate. Damian Lillard has been excellent, averaging an impressive 35.0 points per game.

Additionally, Bobby Portis has been superb in the paint. Over the last 10 games, he has averaged 16.8 points and 8.6 rebounds per game. Portis's consistency and toughness show how important he is to the cause.

Lillard and Portis will be key operators for the Bucks again here.

Indiana Pacers Team News

Key Pacers star Benedict Mathurin will miss the rest of the season with a shoulder injury. It's a huge setback.

In his absence, Pascal Siakam has become a dominant force. He averages 36.0 points and 13.0 rebounds per game.

Tyrese Haliburton has been a useful weapon on offense, averaging eight assists per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers in NBA matches: