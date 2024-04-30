How to watch today's Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers NBA Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NBA match between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

You can check out Fubo's full sports streaming offerings with a 7 day free trial .

The Milwaukee Bucks will square off against the Indiana Pacers in game 5 of NBA playoff round 1 on April 30, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET.

The Indiana Pacers are full of confidence after beating the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 126–113 in their last game. Brook Lopez had a great game for the Bucks, scoring 27 points, while Myles Turner had a fantastic game for the Pacers, scoring 29 points in the previous game.

The Bucks have a strong 10-7 record against teams from the Central Division, and they score 119.0 points per game, scoring 2.6 points higher than their opponents.

On the other hand, the Pacers, have an 11-6 record against teams in the same division. They are fourth in the league in fast break points, scoring 16.6 per game on average. Pascal Siakam leads the way with 3.3 fast break points per game.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic NBA battle between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers will happen on April 30 2024, at 9:30 pm ET, at Fiserv Forum, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Date April 30, 2024 Tip-off Time 9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT Arena Fiserv Forum Location Milwaukee, Wisconsin

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can catch all the actions of the thrilling NBA game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers on TNT, and MAX.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Team News

Milwaukee Bucks Team News

Bucks' Key player Chris Livingston, aged 20, is sidelined Because of an illness.

Furthermore, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is out with a soleus injury, and Damian Lillard is still out with an Achilles injury.

Indiana Pacers Team News

The 21-year-old Bennedict Mathurin is out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.

Key player, Tyrese Haliburton's exceptional ability to playmaking (averaging 10.0 assists per game) is a crucial component of the Pacers' games.

Pascal Siakam, has impressive scores of 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers in NBA matchups: