This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Obi Toppin #1 of the Indiana PacersGetty images
Watch Bucks vs Pacers live on MAX
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today's Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers NBA Game 5: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the NBA match between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers, as well as tip-off time and team news.

Editors' pick

DirecTV Stream

Bucks fans can watch local coverage of the game on Bally Sports Wisconsin through DirecTV Stream channel 669.

Pacers fans, meanwhile, can watch on Bally Sports Indiana through DirecTV Stream channel 671.

Both require their CHOICE Package.

Monthly from

$98.99

Get DirecTV Stream

The Milwaukee Bucks will square off against the Indiana Pacers in game 5 of NBA playoff round 1 on April 30, 2024, at 9:30 pm ET.

Watch Bucks vs Pacers on MAX
Sign Up Now

The Indiana Pacers are full of confidence after beating the Milwaukee Bucks by a score of 126–113 in their last game. Brook Lopez had a great game for the Bucks, scoring 27 points, while Myles Turner had a fantastic game for the Pacers, scoring 29 points in the previous game.

The Bucks have a strong 10-7 record against teams from the Central Division, and they score 119.0 points per game, scoring 2.6 points higher than their opponents.

On the other hand, the Pacers, have an 11-6 record against teams in the same division. They are fourth in the league in fast break points, scoring 16.6 per game on average. Pascal Siakam leads the way with 3.3 fast break points per game.

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers: Date and Tip-off Time

The epic NBA battle between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers will happen on April 30 2024, at 9:30 pm ET, at Fiserv Forum, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

DateApril 30, 2024
Tip-off Time9:30 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT
ArenaFiserv Forum
LocationMilwaukee, Wisconsin

How to watch Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can catch all the actions of the thrilling NBA game between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers on TNT, and MAX.

Watch Bucks vs Pacers on MAX
Sign Up Now

Milwaukee Bucks vs Indiana Pacers Team News

Milwaukee Bucks Team News

Bucks' Key player Chris Livingston, aged 20, is sidelined Because of an illness.

Furthermore, Giannis Antetokounmpo, is out with a soleus injury, and Damian Lillard is still out with an Achilles injury.

Indiana Pacers Team News

The 21-year-old Bennedict Mathurin is out for the rest of the season with a shoulder injury.

Key player, Tyrese Haliburton's exceptional ability to playmaking (averaging 10.0 assists per game) is a crucial component of the Pacers' games.

Pascal Siakam, has impressive scores of 21.7 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Milwaukee Bucks and the Indiana Pacers in NBA matchups:

DateResults
Apr 29 2024Pacers 126-113 Bucks
Apr 27 2024Pacers 121-118 Bucks
Apr 24 2024Bucks 108-125 Pacers
Apr 22 2024Bucks 109-94 Pacers
Jan 04 2024Pacers 142- 130 Bucks
Advertisement

Editors' Picks