Brighton vs Crystal Palace: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Brighton hosts Crystal Palace on Friday, looking to climb above Wolves in the Premier League table.

Both teams sit comfortably in mid-table, but Brighton can move just one point behind Manchester United with a home victory.

Ahead of the game, GOAL has the details of how to watch on TV, stream online, team news and more.

Games Brighton vs Crystal Palace Date January 14, 2022 Times 3pm ET, 12pm PT

TV channel, live stream & how to watch

Team news & rosters

Position Brighton roster Goalkeepers Sanchez, Scherpen, Steele Defenders Lamptey, Cucurella, Webster, Dunk, Duffy, Burn, Veltman Midfielders Mac Allister, Gross, Lallana, Moder, Alzate, Caicedo Forwards Maupay, Trossard, Welbeck

Moises Caicedo is in line to make his debut for Brighton after being recalled from loan, but there will be no minutes for Enock Mwepu who picked up a hamstring injury in the FA Cup.

Adam Webster is expected to return to the starting XI and could take Lewis Dunk's place at centre-back, with the experienced defender a doubt.

Yves Bissouma is away on international duty with Mali at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Predicted Brighton starting XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Webster, Burn, Cucurella, Mewpu, Lallana, Moder, Mac Allister, Maupay, Trossard.

Position Crystal Palace roster Goalkeepers Butland, Guaita, Matthews Defenders Ward, Mitchell, Guehi, Andersen, Clyne, Kelly, Ferguson Midfielders Milivojevic, Olise, Eze, Hughes, Schlupp, Banks, Riedewald, Rak-Sakyi Forwards Mateta, Benteke, Edouard

Crystal Palace has three of its own players at the Africa Cup of Nations, meaning it will have to plan without Wilfried Zaha, Jordan Ayew and Cheikhou Kouyate.

Defender James Tomkins has also been ruled out for a few weeks, while James McArthur remains sidelined through injury.

Vicente Guaita is expected to start again in goal after missing out last weekend.

Predicted Crystal Palace starting XI: Guaita, Mitchell, Guehi, Andersen, Ward, Hughes, Milivojevic, Schlupp, Olise, Benteke, Edouard.

Last five results

Brighton results Crystal Palace results West Brom 1-2 Brighton (Jan 8) Millwall 1-2 Crystal Palace (Jan 8) Everton 2-3 Brighton (Jan 2) Crystal Palace 2-3 West Ham (Jan 1) Chelsea 1-1 Brighton (Dec 29) Crystal Palace 3-0 Norwich (Ded 28) Brighton 2-0 Brentford (Dec 26) Tottenham 3-0 Crystal Palace (Dec 26) Brighton 0-1 Wolves (Dec 15) Crystal Palace 2-2 Southampton (Dec 15)

Head-to-head