Brentford vs Wolves: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA Cup match between Brentford and Wolverhampton Wanderers, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Brentford will take on Wolves in the third round of the FA Cup at the Gtech Community Stadium on Friday. The hosts were handed a 4-1 defeat by the same opponents in a Premier League match a few weeks ago but they will be hopeful of a different outcome in this Cup competition.

Wolves ended December with three wins in a row and will be looking for a fourth victory and their first of the new year to get into the fourth round. It should be fairly straightforward given Brentford's woeful form. The hosts have just one win to talk about from their previous eight fixtures and have lost their last five games in a row.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Brentford vs Wolves kick-off time

Date: January 5, 2024 Kick-off time: 2.15pm ET Venue: Gtech Community Stadium

The match will be played at the Gtech Community Stadium on Friday, with kick-off at 2.15pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Brentford vs Wolves online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Brentford team news

Brentford are dealing with quite a few injury problems. Bryan Mbuemo (ankle), Rico Henry (knee), Aaron Hickey (thigh), Kevin Schade (adductor), Josh Dasilva (hamstring), Kristoffer Ajer, and Shandon Baptiste (both dealing with foot issues) are all currently sidelined.

Their sought-after striker, Ivan Toney, continues to serve a suspension but is expected to be available for selection later this month. Ben Mee is set to complete the final match of his three-game suspension on Friday.

Brentford predicted XI: Strakosha; Jorgensen, Pinnock, Collins; Roerslev, Onyeka, Norgaard, Jensen, Ghoddos; Lewis-Potter, Wissa

Position Players Goalkeepers: Flekken, Strakosha, Belcombe Defenders: Pinnock, Zanka, Goode, Roerslev Midfielders: Janelt, Onyeka, Perat-Harris, Yarmolyuk, Wissa Forwards: Lewis-Potter, Maupay, Ghoddos

Wolves team news

Wolves are also dealing with the absence of a few key players. Their leading goal-scorer, Hwang Hee-chan, will represent South Korea at the Asian Cup - he had scored twice against Brentford last week.

Rayan Ait-Nouri and Boubacar Traore have joined Algeria and Mali, respectively, for the Africa Cup of Nations.

Mario Lemina is presently in France with his family following the passing of his father, and Jonny is unavailable for selection due to disciplinary reasons.

Wolves predicted XI: Bentley; S. Bueno, Kilman, Toti; Doherty, Bellegarde, Gomes, H. Bueno; Sarabia, Cunha; Kalajdzic

Position Players Goalkeepers: Sa, Bentley, King Defenders: Kilman, S. Bueno, Toti, Otto, H. Bueno, Semedo, Doherty Midfielders: Gomes, Bellegrade, Doyle, Jordao Forwards: Cunha, Kalajdzic, Silva, Sarabia, Gonzalez, Fraser

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition December 2023 Brentford 1 - 4 Wolves Premier League April 2023 Wolves 2 - 0 Brentford Premier League October 2022 Brentford 1 - 1 Wolves Premier League January 2022 Brentford 1 - 2 Wolves Premier League September 2021 Wolves 0 - 2 Brentford Premier League

Useful links