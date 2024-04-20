How to watch today's San Antonio Brahmas vs Michigan Panthers UFL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the UFL match between the San Antonio Brahmas and the Michigan Panthers, including how to watch and team news.

The thrilling UFL clash between the San Antonio Brahmas and the Michigan Panthers is set to take place on April 20, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.

The Brahmas, who are from the XFL, have a decent offensive game and score an average of 22.7 points per game.

Their passing attack, which averages 208.3 yards per game, and their rushing game, which averages 71.7 yards per game.

The Panthers' passing game has led to an average of 178.0 yards per game through the air, which shows how effectively they can move the ball through the air.

Their running attack, averages 94.3 yards per game, giving them an additional point of emphasis to trouble opposing defenses with.

Brahmas and Panthers, both teams have great attacking skills, so the field will be full of action as they compete for the championship in their upcoming matchup.

San Antonio Brahmas vs Michigan Panthers: Date and Kick-off Time

The San Antonio Brahmas and the Michigan Panthers will face off in a highly anticipated UFL matchup on April 20, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at Alamodome, in San Antonio, Texas.

Date April 20, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:00 pm ET / 4:00 pm PT Venue Alamodome Location San Antonio, Texas

How to watch Antonio Brahmas vs Michigan Panthers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can watch this exciting match between the San Antonio Brahmas and the Michigan Panthers live on Fox with a Fubo free trial. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

San Antonio Brahmas vs Michigan Panthers Team News

San Antonio Brahmas Team News

The Brahmas offense is led by quarterback Chase Garbers, who has gone 75-106, for 586 yards, a league-leading six touchdowns, and one interception.

Additionally, running back Anthony McFarland recorded a team-high 92 rushing yards on 23 attempts to keep the defense honestly and create chances for the passing game.

Jontre Kirklin leads a talented Brahms wide receiver room with 23 catches for 166 yard and two touchdowns.

Fellow pass catchers Marquez Stevenson and Cody Latimer both fall right behind Kirklin on the stat sheet and are tied with 156 receiving yards.

San Antonio Brahmas Previous Games

Here is the result of the last three games played by San Antonio Brahmas in the UFL:

Date Opponent Result Apr 14 2024 St. Louis BattleHawks L(24-31) Apr 6, 2024 Memphis Showboats W(20-19) Mar 30, 2024 DC Defenders W(27-12)

Michigan Panthers Team News

Michigan Panthers quarterback E.J. Perry has thrown for 587 passing yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions, and he will certainly be looking to improve his TD/INT ratio.

Running back Wes Hills, leads the ground attack with 118 rushing yards. He is yet to record a rushing touchdown this year and will surely be looking to find his way into the endzone.

Wide receiver Marcus Simms has been a dynamic performer and is currently second in the league in receiving yardage.

He has nine receptions for 218 receiving yards, and two touchdowns.

Michigan Panthers Previous Games

Here is the result of the last three games played by the Michigan Panthers in the UFL: