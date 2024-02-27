Bournemouth vs Leicester City: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the FA Cup match between AFC Bournemouth and Leicester City, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bournemouth are on a five-game winless run when as they play hosts to Leicester City in a FA Cup fifth-round encounter at the Vitality Stadium on Tuesday.

The Premier League side, who look to bounce back from a 1-0 league loss against Manchester City, defeated Swansea City 5-0 in the previous round of the cup tournament.

On the other hand, the Foxes overcame Birmingham City 3-0 in their round four game and have lost their last two Championship games against Middlesbrough and Leeds United.

Bournemouth vs Leicester City kick-off time

Date: February 27, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm ET Venue: Vitality Stadium

The FA Cup match between AFC Bournemouth and Leicester City will be played at the Vitality Stadium in Bournemouth, England.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm ET on Tuesday, February 27, in the United States (US).

How to watch Bournemouth vs Leicester City online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Fans who are unable to watch the match can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bournemouth team news

Philip Billing is back from a ban, but Ryan Fredericks, Tyler Adams, James Hill, Lloyd Kelly and Max Aarons all remain sidelined through injuries.

Cherries boss Andoni Iraola is likely to make changes from the Man City loss, as Mark Travers is handed the gloves, while the likes of Alex Scott, Dango Ouattara and Luis Sinisterra can expect to start as well.

Dominic Solanke should lead the attack, with Enes Unal making for a good option from the bench.

Bournemouth possible XI: Travers; Smith, Zabarnyi, Senesi, Kerkez; Cook, Christie; Dango, Scott, Sinisterra; Solanke.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Radu, Travers, Neto, Randolph Defenders: Senesi, Zabarnyi, Mepham, Kerkez, Smith Midfielders: Scott, Billing, Cook, Faivre, Tavernier, Christie Forwards: Solanke, Semenyo, Unal, Ouattara, Sinisterra, Kluivert

Leicester City team news

While Jamie Vardy is a major doubt after being forced off in the 3-1 Leeds loss at the weekend, Wilfred Ndidi is sure to miss out due to a leg injury.

Leicester coach Enzo Maresca could call for the services of Jakub Stolarczyk in between the sticks, with Dennis Praet, Conor Coady, Marc Albrighton, Callum Doyle, Ben Nelson, Brandon Cover and Yunus Akgun all raring to feature.

Leicester City possible XI: Stolarczyk; Nelson, Coady, Doyle; Cover, Choudhury, Praet, Akgun; Albrighton, Daka, Fatawu.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Hermansen, Ward, Stolarczyk Defenders: Faes, Doyle, Souttar, Coady, Vestergaard, Justin, Pereira Midfielders: Winks, Choudhury, Dewsbury-Hall, Praet, Albrighton, McAteer Forwards: Iheanacho, Daka, Cannon, Vardy, Mavididi, Fatawu, Akgun, Marcal

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between AFC Bournemouth and Leicester City across all competitions.

Date Match Competition April 8, 2023 Leicester City 0-1 AFC Bournemouth Premier League October 8, 2022 AFC Bournemouth 2-1 Leicester City Premier League July 12, 2020 AFC Bournemouth 4-1 Leicester City Premier League August 31, 2019 Leicester City 3-1 AFC Bournemouth Premier League March 30, 2019 Leicester City 2-0 AFC Bournemouth Premier League

