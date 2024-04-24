How to watch today's Botafogo vs Universitario de Deportes Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Copa Libertadores match between the Botafogo and the Universitario de Deportes, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Fanatiz carries beIN Sports, and is also home of a number of South American soccer leagues.

Sling TV provide access to beIN Sports through their Sports Extra add-on.

Fanatiz carries beIN Sports, and is also home of a number of South American soccer leagues.

Sling TV provide access to beIN Sports through their Sports Extra add-on.

Fanatiz carries beIN Sports, and is also home of a number of South American soccer leagues.

Sling TV provide access to beIN Sports through their Sports Extra add-on.

This Copa Libertadores Group Stage match between Botafogo and the Universitario de Deportes takes place on April 24, 2024, at 6:00 pm ET.

Botafogo hosts Universitario aiming to improve after a disappointing start to their continental campaign. They sit bottom of the table with zero points after two games.

Universitario have four points from two games and will feel extremely confident after their amazing 2-1 comeback win over LDU. Two goals in the second half by Peruvian international Jose Rivera led the way.

Brazilian side Botafogo desperately need a win to reignite their Copa Libertadores campaign.

Botafogo vs Universitario de Deportes: Date and Kick-off Time

The thrilling Copa Libertadores match between Botafogo and the Universitario de Deportes will take place on 24 April 2024, at 6:00 pm ET, at the Olympic Stadium, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Date 24 April 2024 Kick-off Time 6:00 pm ET Arena Olympic Stadium Location Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

How to watch Botafogo vs Universitario de Deportes Online - TV channels and Live Streams

Fans can catch all the actions of the exciting Copa Libertadores game between Botafogo and the Universitario de Deportes on beIN Sports and Fubo TV.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Botafogo vs Universitario de Deportes Team News

Botafogo Team News

Tiquinho Soares, who played for Portuguese giants Porto between 2017 and 2020, is a key operator with a goal and three assists in six appearances this season.

Universitario de Deportes Team News

José Rivera has two goals in the Copa Libertadores from three shots on target this season. This proves how clinical the 26-year-old Peruvian can be.

Argentinian playmaker Martin Perez Guedes provides the creative spark and keeps the team ticking.