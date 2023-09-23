Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Dortmund and Wolfsburg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Borussia Dortmund will play host to Wolfsburg in a Bundesliga fixture at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday.

Dortmund have dropped points at the start of the season and they now find themselves in the seventh spot on the league table. Their opponents Wolfsburg have fared slightly better and are a point above the hosts in sixth place.

Edin Terzic's team is heading into this fixture on the back of a 2-0 defeat at the hands of PSG in the Champions League. Wolfsburg, on the other hand, managed to win their last outing which was against Union Berlin, thanks to goals from Jonas Wind and Joakim Mahle.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Dortmund vs Wolfsburg kick-off time

Date: September 23, 2024 Kick-off time: 9.30 am EDT Venue: Signal Iduna Park

The game between Dortmund and Wolfsburg will be played at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday. Kick-off is at 9.30 am EDT for fans in the US.

How to watch Dortmund vs Wolfsburg online - TV channels & live streams

The fixture will be shown live on ESPN+ in the United States. Match highlights will be shown on the club's official YouTube channels after the full-time whistle. Live updates can be accessed here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Dortmund team news

Dortmund midfielder Marcel Sabitzer had to leave the field against PSG due to a groin injury. As a result, he will be joining Thomas Meunier, who is recovering from a hamstring issue, and Mateu Morey, who has a knee injury, on the list of sidelined players.

Dortmund predicted XI: Kobel; Ryerson, Hummels, Schlotterbeck, Bensebaini; Nmecha, Can, Brandt; Malen, Fullkrug, Adeyemi.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Lotka, Meyer Defenders: Schlotterbeck, Sule, Hummels, Papadopoulos, Bensebaini, Ryerson, Wofl Midfielders: Can, Ozcan, Kamara, Nmecha, Pohlmann, Brandt, Reyna, Reus Forwards: Haller, Moukoko, Adeyemi, Bynoe-Gittens, Malen

Wolfsburg team news

Wolfsburg will be without Kilian Fischer and Lukas Nmecha as both players are still in the process of recovering from knee injuries.

On a more positive note, Jonas Wind has had a remarkable start to the current season, finding the net six times in his first five matches. The Danish striker is anticipated to once again take the lead in the forward position.

Wolfsburg predicted XI: Casteels; Maehle, Lacroix, Jenz, Rogerio; Svanberg, Arnold; Wimmer, Majer, Gerhardt; Wind.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Casteels, Pervan, Klinger, Schulze Defenders: Bornauw, Lacroix, Zesiger, Cozza, Rogerio, Maehle, Jenz, Lange Midfielders: Llanez, Vranckx, Cerny, Kaminski, Majer, Baku, Arnold, Gerhardt, Svanberg, Wimmer, Paredes Forwards: Sarr, Tomas, Pejcinovic, Wind

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition May 2023 Borussia Dortmund 6 - 0 Wolfsburg Bundesliga November 2022 Wolfsburg 2 - 0 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga April 2022 Borussia Dortmund 6 - 1 Wolfsburg Bundesliga November 2021 Wolfsburg 1 - 3 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga April 2021 Wolfsburg 0 - 2 Borussia Dortmund Bundesliga

