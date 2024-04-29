How to watch today's Toronto Blue Jays vs Kansas City Royals MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB match between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Kansas City Royals, including how to watch and team news.

The high-voltage MLB match between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Kansas City Royals is set to take place on April 29, 2024, at 7:07 pm ET.

The Toronto Blue Jays are currently 14–15 overall, with a 7–5 record at home. They've won 5 of the 8 games where they stopped the other team from hitting a home run.

On the other hand, the Kansas City Royals have a respectable overall record of 17-12 and a 5-7 record away from home. They have a 6-2 record in games where they hit two or more home runs.

This is the fifth time this season that these two teams will face each other. The Royals are currently ahead 3-1 in this season series.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Kansas City Royals: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Toronto Blue Jays will square off against the Kansas City Royals on April 29, 2024, at 7:07 pm ET at Rogers Centre in Toronto, ON, Canada.

Date April 29, 2024 Kick-off Time 7:07 pm ET / 4:07 pm PT Arena Rogers Centre Location Toronto, ON, Canada

How to watch Toronto Blue Jays vs Kansas City Royals Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Kansas City Royals on Fubo TV and MLB.TV.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Toronto Blue Jays vs Kansas City Royals Team News

Toronto Blue Jays Team News

Key players, Alek Manoah and Bowden Francis are listed on the 15-Day Injured List (IL), with Manoah suffering from a shoulder injury and Francis having a forearm issue.

Additionally, Kevin Kiermaier is on the 10-Day IL with a hip injury, and Chad Green is now on the 15-Day IL.

Kansas City Royals Team News

Royals' important player, 25-year-old pitcher Alec Marsh is on the 15-Day Injured List (IL) with a wrist injury, and Jake Brentz, is on the same list with a hamstring injury.

Furthermore, Josh Taylor is on the 60-day IL with a biceps injury, and Carlos Hernandez will also be absent for 15 days with a shoulder issue.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Kansas City Royals in MLB matchups: