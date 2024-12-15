How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs New York Islanders NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Chicago Blackhawks and the New York Islanders, as well as puck drop time and team news.

Following a challenging three-game road swing along the East Coast, the Chicago Blackhawks are set to return to home ice on Sunday to square off against the New York Islanders.

The Blackhawks find themselves languishing at the bottom of the NHL standings with a disappointing 9-19-2 record (20 points). Their latest outing on Saturday ended in a 4-1 defeat to the New Jersey Devils.

Meanwhile, the Islanders remain in the hunt for an Eastern Conference wild-card spot, holding a 12-12-7 record (31 points). Their most recent performance was a thrilling 5-4 victory at home over Chicago on Thursday.

Sunday's clash will be the second and final encounter between these two teams this season. The Islanders aim to secure a season sweep after their win on Long Island earlier in the week.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs New York Islanders NHL game, plus plenty more.

Chicago Blackhawks vs New York Islanders: Date and puck-drop time

The Blackhawks will square off against the Islanders in a thrilling NHL clash on Sunday, December 15, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT, at United Center, in Saint Paul, Minnesota.

Date Sunday, December 15, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue United Center Location Saint Paul, Minnesota

How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs New York Islanders on TV & stream live online

Streaming service: ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $11.99/month or $119.99/year. For an extra $16.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Chicago Blackhawks vs New York Islanders team news

Chicago Blackhawks team news

The Blackhawks brought Frank Nazar up from AHL Rockford on December 13. Nazar has been lighting it up in his debut AHL campaign, racking up 24 points (11 goals, 13 assists) across 21 games.

Connor Bedard delivered a stellar three-point performance (1G, 2A) against the Islanders on Thursday, but his point streak ended at three games after Saturday's matchup in New Jersey. Bedard has been Chicago's offensive leader this season, tallying 24 points (6 goals, 18 assists) through 30 games.

Tyler Bertuzzi found the back of the net twice during the third period against the Islanders on Thursday, scoring both goals within a single minute. These marked his first and second career goals against the Islanders in 15 appearances. The 29-year-old winger is in his debut season with Chicago and has logged eight goals and five assists in 30 games.

Arvid Soderblom is expected to take the crease for Chicago after Drew Commesso made his NHL debut in Saturday's 4-1 defeat to the New Jersey Devils. Soderblom, currently 2-7-1 on the season with a 2.74 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage, had a tough outing against the Islanders on Thursday. He allowed five goals on just 19 shots before being pulled in the third period.

New York Islanders team news

Adam Pelech is set to rejoin the Islanders' lineup on Sunday, as confirmed by Head Coach Patrick Roy during Saturday's media availability. The defenseman has been sidelined since November 1 after taking a puck to the face in a game against the Buffalo Sabres, causing him to miss 20 contests. Pelech is anticipated to reunite with his longtime defensive partner, Ryan Pulock, for the matchup.

Meanwhile, Mathew Barzal is listed as a game-time decision for Sunday’s clash. Barzal, who has been out since October 30 and missed 21 games, participated fully in both Thursday’s morning skate and Saturday’s practice without any restrictions. His potential return will be assessed closer to puck drop.

Anthony Duclair was also a full participant in Saturday’s practice; however, Roy clarified that Duclair will not feature in Sunday’s game.

Bo Horvat sat out Saturday's practice due to a lower-body issue. While his availability for Sunday remains uncertain, the center did make the trip with the team to Chicago, leaving the door open for a possible appearance.

Head-to-head record