How to watch today’s Chicago Blackhawks vs Carolina Hurricanes NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NHL match between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Carrolina Hurricanes, including how to watch and team news.

The highly anticipated NHL match between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Carolina Hurricanes is set to take place on April 14, 2024, at 6:00 pm EDT.

The Hurricanes are in good shape as the second seed in the Metropolitan Division, with a record of 50-22-7. Their offense scores a lot 3.4 goals per game (GPG) on average and their SPG of 33.1 makes them strong contenders going into the game.

On the other hand, the Chicago Blackhawks have had a tough season. They are currently 8th in the Central Division with a record of 23-50-5. Even though they have problems, the Blackhawks are still an excellent team that wants to stop their opponent's progress. With an SPG of 26.6 and an average of 2.2 GPG, they are trying to beat the Hurricanes' strong lineup.

These two teams are getting ready to face each other on the ice. The Hurricanes bring their strong offensive firepower and good performance metrics, while the Blackhawks aim to pull off an upset by employing their toughness and determination.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Carolina Hurricanes: Date and Puck Drop Time

The high-voltage NHL match between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Carolina Hurricanes will take place on 14 April 2024, at 6:00 pm EDT at United Center, in Chicago, IL, USA.

How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Carolina Hurricanes Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can catch this match between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Carolina Hurricanes on ESPN+. Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

Additionally, fans can watch the match on SN, TVAS, NBCSCH, and BSSO.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Carolina Hurricanes Team News

Chicago Blackhawks Team News

Chicago Blackhawks' important player Nick Foligno, who is known for being tough and leading on the ice, is on the day-to-day list right now, which leaves a void in the team's forward lines. Additionally, Reese Johnson is also on the day-to-day list.

To make matters worse, defenseman Connor Murphy is on injured reserve, so the Blackhawks will not have his experience and stability on defense.

The Blackhawks are still focused on staying competitive and moving toward their season goals as they go through this tough time.

Carolina Hurricanes Team News

Andrei Svechnikov, a key forward known for his offensive skills, is "day-to-day". Also, Jack Drury's injury makes it harder for Carolina's lineup depth.

Another player Jesper Fast, who offers assistance on both ends of the rink, is marked as day-to-day, which adds to the team's injury worries.

Even with these difficulties, the Hurricanes are still ready to face their opponent. They will rely on their depth and ability to adjust to get through tough times and stay ahead of the competition as they try to win the current campaign.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Chicago Blackhawks and the Carolina Hurricanes in NHL matches: