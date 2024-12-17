How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Washington Capitals NHL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the NHL game between the Chicago Blackhawks and Washington Capitals, as well as puck drop time and team news.

The Washington Capitals and Chicago Blackhawks are set to square off in a matchup featuring two teams at opposite ends of the standings this season.

The Capitals, sitting atop the Metropolitan Division with a stellar 21-7-2 record, are riding high, while the struggling Blackhawks, at 10-19-2, occupy the basement of the Central Division with just three wins in their last 10 outings.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Washington Capitals NHL game, plus plenty more.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Washington Capitals: Date and puck-drop time

The Blackhawks will square off against the Capitals in a thrilling NHL clash on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, at 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT, at United Center in Chicago, Illinois.

Date Tuesday, December 17, 2024 Puck-Drop Time 8:30 pm ET/ 5:30 pm PT Venue United Center Location Chicago, Illinois

How to watch Chicago Blackhawks vs Washington Capitals on TV & stream live online

Local TV Channel: MNMT, CHSN

MNMT, CHSN Streaming service: NHL Powerplay on ESPN+

The starting price for an ESPN+ subscription is $11.99/month or $119.99/year. For an extra $16.99 a month, you can package it with Disney+ and Hulu.

Streaming the game with a VPN

Unable to watch this game due to broadcast restrictions? A VPN could be the answer to your problems.

When it comes to streaming live sports, NordVPN is our pick for the best VPN service in 2024. You can even try NordVPN risk-free with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Chicago Blackhawks vs Washington Capitals team news

Chicago Blackhawks team news

In stark contrast, Chicago's season has been marred by offensive woes, with the team managing just 2.48 goals per game. Rookie standout Connor Bedard and Ryan Donato have combined for 17 goals and 26 assists, but the rest of the lineup has failed to provide consistent scoring support. With only six skaters reaching seven goals or more, opponents have been able to neutralize the Blackhawks' attack with relative ease.

Chicago's struggles aren't limited to offense, as their defensive shortcomings have been equally concerning. The team is allowing 3.19 goals per game, including 12 goals over their last three outings. While Connor Murphy and Alex Vlasic have been serviceable with 8.7 combined defensive point shares, the rest of the blue line has faltered, often leaving opponents with open looks at the net. Goaltender Arvid Soderblom has faced his share of challenges as well, posting a .909 save percentage and a 2.76 goals-against average on 317 shots, saving just 2.5 goals above average.

Washington Capitals team news

Washington's success has been fueled by a potent offense, averaging 3.97 goals per game. Leading the charge are Dylan Strome and Connor McMichael, who have combined for 25 goals and 39 assists. Supporting them is a balanced attack that includes contributions from Aliaksei Protas, Tom Wilson, and Pierre-Luc Dubois, who have tallied a collective 28 goals and 43 assists. On the blue line, defensemen John Carlson and Jakob Chychrun have been instrumental in sparking the offense, chipping in 12 goals and 31 assists between them.

While the offense garners much of the attention, Washington's defense has been just as impressive, conceding only 2.66 goals per game. John Carlson and Rasmus Sandin have anchored the back end with a combined 8.4 defensive point shares, while Jakob Chychrun and Trevor van Riemsdyk have provided solid depth, contributing 6.3 defensive point shares. Between the pipes, Logan Thompson has been a steady presence, boasting a .913 save percentage and a 2.45 goals-against average on 425 shots. He’s also saved 5.3 goals above average this season.

Head-to-head record