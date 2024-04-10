How to watch today's Chicago Blackhawks vs At. Louis Blues NHL game: Live stream, TV channel and game info

How to watch the NHL match between the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The NHL clash between the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks will take place on April 10, 2024, at 8:00 pm EDT.

The St. Louis Blues are all set to host the Chicago Blackhawks in their next game after winning an exciting 6-5 shootout against the Anaheim Ducks. St. Louis has a 41-32-5 overall record and a 10-13-1 record in the Central Division. They have an incredible 33-5-1 record when they score three goals or more.

On the other hand, the Chicago Blackhawks have a tough 23-49-5 record overall, including a 6-15-3 record against their Central Division competitors. They have scored 168 goals this season but given up an unbelievable 267.

This matchup is the fourth between these teams this season. The Blues won the last match, 7-5, on 24 December 2023.

St. Loius Blues vs Chicago Blackhawks: Date and Puck Drop Time

The St. Louis Blues will take on the Chicago Blackhawks on 10 April 2024, at 8:00 pm EDT, at Enterprise Center in St. Louis, MO, USA.

Date 10 April 2024 Kick-off Time 8:00 pm EDT Arena Enterprise Center Location St Louis, MO, USA

How to watch St Louis Blues vs Chicago Blackhawks online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can watch this match between the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks on ESPN+. Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.

Additionally, fans can catch the action on NBCSCH+ TVAS-D or BSMW.

St Louis Blues vs Chicago Blackhawks Team News

St Loius Blues Team News

Oskar Sundqvist, an important player of the St. Louis Blues, will be unable to contribute for the rest of the season due to an ACL injury. His absence hurts the team's depth and versatility.

Additionally, Jake Neighbours and Justin Faulk have been classified as day-to-day with injuries to their upper bodies. The team's offensive balance may be affected by the absence of these key players.

With these injuries, the Blues will struggle to stay ahead of the competition during a crucial part of the season.

Chicago Blackhawks Team News

The Chicago Blackhawks are dealing with challenges with their team members before their match with the St. Louis Blues.

Taylor Hall's season-ending knee injury affects the team's offensive power and ability to score significantly.

In addition, defenseman Connor Murphy is out with a lower-body injury, which creates even more pressure on the team's defensive depth and stability. Also, Reese Johnson is considered as day-to-day after suffering a concussion.

Because of these injuries, the Blackhawks may have voids in their lineup and must make changes quickly to stay competitive on the ice.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the St. Louis Blues and the Chicago Blackhawks in NHL matches: