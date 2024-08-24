How to watch today's Buffalo Bills vs Carolina Panthers NFL preseason game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the NFL preseason matchup between the Buffalo Bills and the Carolina Panthers, including how to watch and team news.

The Buffalo Bills are set to face the Carolina Panthers in Week 3 of the high-voltage 2024 NFL preseason game on August 24, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT.

The Carolina Panthers are still looking for their first win; they are 0-2 in total and 0-1 on the road. The Buffalo Bills currently hold a 1-1 record overall and a 0-1 record at home.

On offense, the Bills have been better than the Panthers, averaging 26.5 points for each game in contrast to 13.9 for the Panthers. Furthermore, the passing game for Buffalo, which is led by a good quarterback, averages 244.4 yards per game, which is a lot more than Carolina's 161.2 yards.

The Carolina Panthers easily beat the Buffalo Bills 21-0 in their most recent game, which happened on August 27, 2022.

Buffalo Bills vs Carolina Panthers: Date and kick-off time

The Buffalo Bills and the Carolina Panthers will meet in an electrifying NFL preseason game on August 24, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT, at Highmark Stadium, in Orchard Park, New York.

Date August 24, 2024 kick-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Highmark Stadium Location Orchard Park, New York

How to watch Buffalo Bills vs Carolina Panthers on TV & stream live online

Out-of-market TV channel: NFL+

For the Buffalo Bills: WIVB (CBS/4 - Buffalo) | Broadcasters: Andrew Catalon (play-by-play), Steve Tasker (color analyst)

For the Carolina Panthers: WJZY (FOX/46 - Charlotte) | Broadcasters: Anish Shroff (play-by-play), Steve Smith Sr. (color analyst)

Streaming service: DirectTV

Buffalo Bills vs Carolina Panthers team news

Buffalo Bills team news

Mitchell Trubisky successfully made 19/31 passes, gaining 168 yards, but he also threw an interception.

Frank Gore Jr. helped the running game by carrying the ball 15 times for 62 yards.

Khalil Shakir caught four passes for 33 yards.

Buffalo Bills injury report

Player Position Injury Status Taron Johnson CB Questionable Will Clapp C Questionable Quintin Morris TE Questionable Mitchell Trubisky QB Questionable

Carolina Panthers team news

QB Jack Plummer made 22/39 passes for a total of 128 yards during the game.

Dillon Johnson, the running back, did well on the ground. He ran 20 times over 89 yards and scored one touchdown.

Tight end Jordan Matthews helped with four catches for a total of 47 yards.

Carolina Panthers injury report

Player Position Injury Status Diontae Johnson WR Questionable Tayvion Robinson WR Questionable Lamar Jackson CB Questionable Anthony Brown CB Questionable

