Bayern Munich vs Augsburg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayern and Augsburg, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bayern Munich are at home against Augsburg for a Bundesliga encounter at the Allianz Arena on Sunday.

The Bavarians lost the DFL-Supercup to RB Leipzig following a 3-0 defeat, but Harry Kane celebrated his first start at his new club with a goal and an assist in a 4-0 league victory over Werder Bremen.

Whereas the visitors were last enthralled in a eight-goal draw against Borussia Monchengladbach in their opening league game last weekend.

Bayern Munich vs Augsburg kick-off time & stadium

Date: August 27, 2023 Kick-off time: 11:30am ET Venue: Allianz Arena

The Bundesliga match between Bayern Munich and Augsburg will be played at the Allianz Arena football stadium in Munich, Germany.

It will kick off at 11:30am ET on August 27 in the United States (US).

How to watch Bayern Munich vs Augsburg online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be broadcast live on TV on ESPN+. GOAL will have the live updates of the game on its Live Match Center page.

Team news & squads

Bayern Munich team news

Benjamin Pavard and Jamal Musiala are both set for a spell on the sidelines, and Thomas Muller should replace Musiala in the XI for Augsburg's visit.

Sven Ulreich will continue in goal as Manuel Neuer is part of the treatment room along with Bouna Sarr, Raphael Guerreiro and Gabriel Marusic.

Bayern Munich possible XI: Ulrich; Mazraoui, Upamecano, Kim, Davies; Kimmich, Goretzka; Sane, Muller, Coman; Kane

Position Players Goalkeepers: Peretz, Ulreich, Hulsmann Defenders: De Ligt, Upamecano, Kim, Buchmann, Davies, Mazraoui Midfielders: Kimmich, Goretzka, Gravenberch, Laimer, Wanner Forwards: Gnabry, Muller, Kane, Tel, Choupo-Moting, Sane, Coman, Vidovic, Ibrahimovic

Augsburg team news

Reece Oxford, Jeffrey Gouweleeuw, Raphael Framberger and Masaya Okugawa are all out injured, while Robert Gumny is suspended.

Irvin Cardona, Arne Maier and Renato Veiga are also doubtful to face Bayern.

With fewer options at right-back, Augsburg boss used Enrico Maassen may have no better option than utilising Arne Engels in an unfamiliar role.

Joined from Union Berlin and Fenerbahce, respectively, Sven Michel and Mergim Berisha are set to continue in attack.

Augsburg possible XI: Dahmen; Engels, Bauer, Uduokhai, Pedersen; Rexhbecaj, Dorsch; Vargas, Demirovic; Michel, Berisha

Position Players Goalkeepers: Dahmen, Koubek, Lubik Defenders: Uduokhai, Bauer, Pfeiffer, Winther, Iago, Pederson, Colina, Zehnter Midfielders: Stanic, Dorsch, Breithaupt, Engels, Maier, Rexhbecaj, Jensen, Komur, Vargas, Sarenren Bazee Forwards: Demirovic, Berisha, Beljo, Tietz, Cardona, Michel, Mbuku

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Mar 11, 2023 Bayern Munich 5-3 Augsburg Bundesliga Oct 19, 2022 Augsburg 2-5 Bayern Munich DFB-Pokal Sep 17, 2022 Augsburg 1-0 Bayern Munich Bundesliga Apr 9, 2022 Bayern Munich 1-0 Augsburg Bundesliga Nov 19, 2021 Augsburg 2-1 Bayern Munich Bundesliga

