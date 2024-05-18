Bayer Leverkusen vs Augsburg: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Bundesliga match between Bayer Leverkusen and Augsburg, as well as kick-off time and team news

Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen will take on Augsburg in the final league game of the season at the BayArena on Saturday.

Leverkusen are unbeaten this season and will be hoping to finish the season without having lost a single game. Augsburg are down in tenth place and will be looking to avoid a fifth defeat in a row.

Bayer Leverkusen vs Augsburg kick-off time

Date: May 18, 2024 Kick-off time: 9.30 am ET Venue: BayArena

The match will be played at the BayArena on Saturday, with kick-off at 9.30 am ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Bayer Leverkusen vs Augsburg online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on ESPN+ in the US. Match highlights will also be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bayer Leverkusen team news

Florian Wirtz missed the thrashing of Bochum due to a thigh injury, but it is not serious and he is expected to be on the bench here.

Defender Odilon Kossounou, however, suffered an ankle injury during Leverkusen's last Bundesliga win and will miss this game.

Bayer Leverkusen possible XI: Hradecky; Tapsoba, Tah, Hincapie; Stanisic, Xhaka, Palacios, Grimaldo; Hofmann, Adli; Schick.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kovar, Hradecky, Lomb Defenders: Hincapie, Tah, Stanisic, Monamay, Grimaldo, Frimpong, Fosu-Mensah Midfielders: Xhaka, Mbamba, Andrich, Puerta, Wirtz, Hofmann, Aourir, Tella Forwards: Schick, Hlozek, Iglesias, Adli

Augsburg team news

Augsburg will need to make a change at right-back as Kevin Mbabu picked up his fifth yellow card of the season in the loss to Stuttgart, ruling him out of the final day through suspension.

Fellow right-backs Robert Gumny and Raphael Framberger are both recovering from ACL injuries. Additionally, Finn Dahmen, Fredrik Jensen, Elvis Rexhbecaj, and Reece Oxford are all sidelined.

Augsburg predicted XI: Koubek; Iago, Gouweleeuw, Uduokhai, Pedersen; Engels, Jakic, Breithaupt; Maier; Tietz, Demirovic.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Koubek, Lubik Defenders: Uduokhai, Bauer, Pfeiffer, Gouweleeuw, Winther, Iago, Pederson Midfielders: Dorsch, Breithaupt, Engels, Maier, Komur, Vargas Forwards: Demirovic, Beljo, Tietz, Michel

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 13/01/24 Augsburg 0 - 1 Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 04/02/23 Augsburg 1 - 0 Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga 13/08/22 Bayer Leverkusen 1 - 2 Augsburg Bundesliga 22/01/22 Bayer Leverkusen 5 - 1 Augsburg Bundesliga 28/08/21 Augsburg 1 - 4 Bayer Leverkusen Bundesliga

