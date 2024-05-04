This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Mataeo Durant #21 of the St. Louis Battlehawks Getty images
Watch Battlehawks vs Roughnecks live on DirecTV Stream
Arpan Ghosh

How to watch today's St Louis Battlehawks vs Houston Roughnecks UFL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

TV Guide & Streaming

How to watch the UFL match between the St Louis Battlehawks and the Houston Roughnecks, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The electrifying UFL clash between the St Louis Battlehawks and the Houston Roughnecks is set to take place on May 4, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET.

The Battlehawks' powerful offense averages 29.6 points per game, with 195.8 passing yards and 102.6 running yards each game.

On the other hand, the Roughnecks, have a strong defensive lineup making 15.2 points per game. They give up 195.6 passing yards per game, and 51.6 passing yards per game.

Watch Battlehawks vs Roughnecks on DirecTV Stream
Sign Up Now

St Louis Battlehawks vs Houston Roughnecks: Date and Kick-off Time

The St Louis Battlehawks will square off against the Houston Roughnecks in a UFL match on May 4 2024, at 3:00 pm ET, at The Dome at America's Center, in St. Louis, Missouri.

DateMay 4 2024
Kick-off Time3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT
VenueThe Dome at America's Center
LocationSt. Louis, Missouri

How to watch St Louis Battlehawks vs Houston Roughnecks Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can catch all the actions of the thrilling UFL match between the St Louis Battlehawks and the Houston Roughnecks on FOX, and DirecTV Stream.

St Louis Battlehawks vs Houston Roughnecks Team News

St Louis Battlehawks Team News

Quarterback AJ McCarron has thrown for 1049 passing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Another key player, Jacob Saylors has gained 224 rushing yards.

Additionally, wide receiver Hakeem Butler, has caught 344 passes for the Battlehawks.

St Louis Battlehawks Previous Games

Here is the result of the last five games played by St Louis Battlehawks in the UFL matchups

DateResults
Apr 28 2024Defenders 12-45 Battlehawks
Apr 20 2024Battlehawks 32-17 Showboats
Apr 14 2024Brahmas 24-31 Battlehawks
Apr 06 2024Battlehawks 27-24 Renegades
Mar 30 2024Panthers 18-16 Battlehawks

Houston Roughnecks Team News

Quarterback Reid Sinnett, has thrown for 811 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Additionally, T.J. Pledger IV has gained 141 rushing yards, and Justin Hall has collected 224 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Houston Roughnecks Previous Games

Here is the result of the last five games played by Houston Roughnecks in the UFL matchups

DateResults
Apr 27 2024Roughnecks 9-32 Stallions
Apr 21 2024Roughnecks 17-9 Renegades
Apr 14 2024Panthers 34-20 Roughnecks
Apr 07 2024Defenders 23-18 Roughnecks
Mar 31 2024Roughnecks 12-18 Showboats
Advertisement

Editors' Picks