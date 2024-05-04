How to watch today's St Louis Battlehawks vs Houston Roughnecks UFL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the UFL match between the St Louis Battlehawks and the Houston Roughnecks, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The electrifying UFL clash between the St Louis Battlehawks and the Houston Roughnecks is set to take place on May 4, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET.

The Battlehawks' powerful offense averages 29.6 points per game, with 195.8 passing yards and 102.6 running yards each game.

On the other hand, the Roughnecks, have a strong defensive lineup making 15.2 points per game. They give up 195.6 passing yards per game, and 51.6 passing yards per game.

St Louis Battlehawks vs Houston Roughnecks: Date and Kick-off Time

The St Louis Battlehawks will square off against the Houston Roughnecks in a UFL match on May 4 2024, at 3:00 pm ET, at The Dome at America's Center, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Date May 4 2024 Kick-off Time 3:00 pm ET / 12:00 pm PT Venue The Dome at America's Center Location St. Louis, Missouri

How to watch St Louis Battlehawks vs Houston Roughnecks Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can catch all the actions of the thrilling UFL match between the St Louis Battlehawks and the Houston Roughnecks on FOX, and DirecTV Stream.

St Louis Battlehawks vs Houston Roughnecks Team News

St Louis Battlehawks Team News

Quarterback AJ McCarron has thrown for 1049 passing yards and 11 touchdowns.

Another key player, Jacob Saylors has gained 224 rushing yards.

Additionally, wide receiver Hakeem Butler, has caught 344 passes for the Battlehawks.

St Louis Battlehawks Previous Games

Here is the result of the last five games played by St Louis Battlehawks in the UFL matchups

Date Results Apr 28 2024 Defenders 12-45 Battlehawks Apr 20 2024 Battlehawks 32-17 Showboats Apr 14 2024 Brahmas 24-31 Battlehawks Apr 06 2024 Battlehawks 27-24 Renegades Mar 30 2024 Panthers 18-16 Battlehawks

Houston Roughnecks Team News

Quarterback Reid Sinnett, has thrown for 811 yards and 5 touchdowns.

Additionally, T.J. Pledger IV has gained 141 rushing yards, and Justin Hall has collected 224 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Houston Roughnecks Previous Games

Here is the result of the last five games played by Houston Roughnecks in the UFL matchups