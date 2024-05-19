How to watch today's St Louis Battlehawks vs DC Defenders UFL game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the UFL match between the St Louis Battlehawks and the DC Defenders, including how to watch and team news.

The St Louis Battlehawks will host the DC Defenders to kick off a high-voltage UFL action on May 19, 2024, at 12:00 pm ET.

The Battlehawks previously faced the Birmingham Stallions and lost by a slim margin of 30-26. In the meantime, the Defenders lost their most recent encounter to the Panthers 22-9.

The Battlehawks average 28.0 points per game, while the Defenders only achieve 17.3 points per game. The Battlehawks' passing game, which averages 196.6 yards per game compared to the Defenders' 168.1, underscores their offensive edge. But when it comes to passing the ball, the teams are more evenly matched. Battlehawks average 81.7 yards per game, while the Defenders only manage 79.4.

St Louis Battlehawks vs DC Defenders: Date and Kick-off Time

The St Louis Battlehawks will face off against the DC Defenders in a thrilling UFL match on 19 May 2024, at 12:00 PM ET, at The Dome at America's Center, in St. Louis, Missouri.

Date 19 May 2024 Time 12:00 PM ET Venue The Dome at America's Center Location St. Louis, Missouri

How to watch St Louis Battlehawks vs DC Defenders Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling UFL game between the St Louis Battlehawks and the DC Defenders on ABC- TV Channels, and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

St Louis Battlehawks Team News

Key player AJ McCarron has 1,467 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, three interceptions, and 66.7% completion.

Butler has contributed with 567 receiving yards and five touchdowns on 38 grabs.

Jacob Saylors has added 280 yards (46.7 yards per game) and four touchdowns to the Battlehawks' ground offense.

DC Defenders Team News

Jordan Ta'amu has thrown nine touchdowns and five interceptions in seven matches, completing 54.9% of attempts for 1,194 yards and averaging 170.6 yards per game.

Key player Harris has rushed for 175 yards with three touchdowns, earning 25.0 yards per game in seven appearances.

Ty Scott has had an impact in the passing game having 11 catches for 262 yards (43.7 yards per game) and two touchdowns.

Head-to-Head Records

