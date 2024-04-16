Bahia vs Fluminense: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Serie A match between Bahia and Fluminense, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Bahia will take on Fluminense in the Brasileirao Serie A at the Fonte Nova Arena on Tuesday.

Fluminense kicked off their season with a draw against Bragantino, a game in which Vinicius Lima scored a brace. Bahia, on the other hand, fell to a defeat at the hands of Internacional. Both teams will be desperate to pick up their first win of the season in their mid-week face-off.

Bahia vs Fluminense kick-off time

Date: April 16, 2024 Kick-off time: 8.30 pm ET Venue: Fonte Nova Arena

The match will be played at the Fonte Nova Arena on Tuesday, with kick-off at 8.30 pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Bahia vs Fluminense online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown on Paramount+ and Premiere in the US. Match highlights will be available on these platforms after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Bahia team news

Bahia will be without three players due to injuries. Nicolas Acevedo, Ryan Carlos and Kayky have been ruled out and will miss the game.

Bahia will be looking to make the home advantage count to claim an early advantage in their second league game of the season.

Bahia predicted XI: Felipe, Arias, Kanu, Cuesta, Juba, Rezende, Caio Alexandre, Lucas, Ribeiro, Estupiñán, Thaciano.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Fernandes, Marcos Felipe, Adriel Defenders: Gilberto, Gabriel Xavier, Kanu, Santiago Arias, Víctor Cuesta, Caio Roque, David Duarte, Cicinho, Marcos Victor Midfielders: Rezende, Jean Lucas, Cauly, Éverton Ribeiro (captain), Thaciano, Caio Alexandre, Yago Felipe Forwards: Ademir, Everaldo, Biel, Rafael Ratão, Óscar Estupiñán, Luciano Juba

Fluminense team news

Germán Cano and Ganso have fully recuperated from their injuries and will be expected to feature in this clash.

Fluminense have a fully fit squad full of players who are raring to go.

Fluminense possible starting lineup: Fabio; Marcelo, Felipe Melo, Thiago Santos, Samuel Xavier, Martinelli, Andre, Ganso, Arias, Keno, Costa.

Position Players Goalkeepers: Alves, Fábio, Eudes Defenders: Carlos, Braz, Guga, Manoel, Marlon, Marcelo, Xavier Midfielders: Alexsander, André, Terans, Melo, Pires, Lima, Martinelli, Augusto, Santos, Cano Forwards: Costa, Arias, Keno, Lelê, Marquinhos

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 01/11/23 Bahia 1 - 0 Fluminense Brasileirao 25/06/23 Fluminense 2 - 1 Bahia Brasileirao 06/12/21 Bahia 2 - 0 Fluminense Brasileirao 31/08/21 Fluminense 2 - 0 Bahia Brasileirao 04/02/21 Bahia 0 - 1 Fluminense Brasileirao

