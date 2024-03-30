Austin vs FC Dallas: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Austin FC and FC Dallas, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Austin will take on Dallas in a Major League Soccer (MLS) clash at the Q2 Stadium on Saturday. Both teams have managed to gain just three points so far and are currently lying at the bottom of the standings.

Austin are winless after their first five MLS games. They will be desperate for a victory in their sixth outing, this time in front of their home crowd. Dallas won their first game of the season against San Jose Earthquakes but have lost three games in a row since. They will be desperate to change their fortunes when they travel to take on Austin.

Austin FC vs FC Dallas kick-off time

Date: March 30, 2024 Kick-off time: 8.30 pm ET Venue: Q2 Stadium

The match will be played at the Q2 Stadium on Saturday, with kick-off at 8.30pm ET for fans in the US.

How to watch Austin FC vs FC Dallas online - TV channels & live streams

The match will be shown live on Apple TV in the US. Match highlights will be available on the platform after the game and live updates can be found here on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Austin FC team news

It is expected that Austin will have defender Julio Cascante and midfielder Dani Pereira available for selection after their recent international duties with Costa Rica and Venezuela, respectively. However, Finnish defender Leo Vaisanen is expected to continue being sidelined due to injury.

Austin predicted XI: Stuver; Gallagher, Cascante, Hedges, Biro; Ring, Pereira; Obrian, Driussi, Finlay; Rubio

Position Players Goalkeepers: Stuver, Cleveland, Bersano Defenders: Cascante, Ring, Biro, Gallagher, Kolmanič, Hedges, Hines-Ike, Jimenez, Hafferty Midfielders: Driussi, Rigoni, Pereira, Wolff, Valencia, Burton, Finlay, Wolff, Burton Forwards: Zardes, Rubio, Obrian, Fodrey

FC Dallas team news

Dallas will receive a boost with the return of Liam Fraser from his international commitments with Canada. Nevertheless, they are likely to remain without Alan Velasco and Geovane Jesus, both of whom have yet to feature this season due to injury problems.

Former Real Madrid and Real Sociedad midfielder Asier Illarramendi has been absent for their last two matches and may also be unavailable for the upcoming fixture.

Dallas predicted XI: Paes; Ibeagha, Tafari, Junqua; Twumasi, Fraser, Lletget, Sealy; Ferreira, Musa, Arriola

Position Players Goalkeepers: Paes, Maurer Defenders: Tafari, Ibeagha, Korca, Gonzalez, Farfan, Junqua, Parker, Norris, Twumasi, Endeley Midfielders: Fraser, Delgado, Lletget, Urzua, Pomykal, Ntsabeleng Forwards: Henry-Scott, Sali, Ansah, Sealy, Arriola, Kamungo, Pondeca, Ferreira, Musa, Mulato

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition 27/08/23 Dallas 1 - 0 Austin MLS 22/06/23 Austin 3 - 0 Dallas MLS 14/05/23 Austin 0 - 1 Dallas MLS 24/10/22 Austin 2 - 1 Dallas MLS 17/07/22 Dallas 1 - 1 Austin MLS

