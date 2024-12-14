How to watch today's Auburn Tigers vs Ohio State Buckeyes NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Auburn vs Ohio State NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 2 Auburn Tigers (8-1) square off against the Ohio State Buckeyes (6-3) on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET, with the game set to air on ESPN2.

Auburn has started the season on fire, securing victories over Vermont, Houston, Kent State, North Alabama, Iowa State, North Carolina, and Memphis. Although the Tigers stumbled in a recent clash against Duke, they bounced back strong with a convincing win over Richmond.

Meanwhile, Ohio State opened their campaign with five wins in their first six games, defeating Texas, Youngstown State, Evansville, Campbell, and Green Bay. However, the Buckeyes hit a rough patch with losses to Pitt and Maryland before rebounding with a solid victory against Rutgers last weekend.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Auburn Tigers vs. the Ohio State Buckeyes NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Auburn Tigers vs Ohio State Buckeyes: Date and tip-off time

The Auburn Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 pm PT at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Date Saturday, December 14, 2024 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 pm PT Venue State Farm Arena Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Auburn Tigers vs Ohio State Buckeyes on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Auburn Tigers and Ohio State Buckeyes on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

How to listen to Auburn Tigers vs Ohio State Buckeyes play-by-play commentary on radio

Fans wanting to listen to the action live can do so via SiriusXM.

SiriusXM offers play-by-play commentary from games in all major US sports. It also brings you closer to the action with exclusive interviews and expert analysis from league insiders and experts.

You can try SiriusXM for free with their one-month trial. After that, the All Access plan costs $9.99 a month.

Auburn Tigers team news & key performers

The Tigers showcased their offensive depth in their game against Richmond, with six players scoring in double figures. Miles Kelly and Tahaad Pettiford led the way with 15 points apiece. Chad Baker-Mazara and Jahki Howard followed closely behind with 13 points each. National Player of the Year contender Johni Broome delivered an all-around performance, finishing with 11 points, five rebounds, two blocks, and a game-high six assists.

As a team, Auburn shot an impressive 48% from the floor, including 43% from beyond the arc. Their defense clamped down on Richmond, holding the Spiders to a mere 27% shooting while dominating the glass with a 49-31 rebounding advantage.

Ohio State Buckeyes team news & key performers

In their win over Rutgers, Bruce Thornton and Devin Royal were the driving forces for the Buckeyes. Both guards scored a game-high 22 points, with Royal achieving a career-best. Micah Parrish chipped in with 12 points, four rebounds, and two assists, while Austin Parks added six points, three boards, and a block to round out the contributions.