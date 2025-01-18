How to watch today's Auburn Tigers vs Georgia Bulldogs NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Auburn Tigers vs Georgia Bulldogs NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The Auburn Tigers (14-3) are set to clash with the Georgia Bulldogs (16-1) in an exciting college basketball showdown this Saturday at Stegeman Coliseum.

Auburn has been red-hot this season, kicking things off with a flawless 7-0 run that included wins over Houston, Iowa State, and North Carolina. Their lone blemish came in a tightly contested 84-78 loss to Duke, but the Tigers have bounced back with seven straight victories since. They've faced some nail-biters along the way, including a five-point win against Texas and a narrow three-point victory over South Carolina, but their last outing was a statement. Auburn completely dismantled Mississippi State, taking control early and never looking back in a commanding 88-66 win.

On the flip side, Georgia comes into the matchup at 14-3 overall, but they've stumbled to a 2-2 mark in conference play. The Bulldogs started strong with a 5-0 record before suffering a loss to Marquette. They rebounded with seven consecutive wins but faltered again in a loss to Ole Miss. After impressive victories against Kentucky and Oklahoma, Georgia faced Tennessee in their most recent game. Despite holding a slim 26-25 lead at halftime, the Bulldogs were outplayed in the second half, falling 74-56 to the Volunteers.

Auburn Tigers vs Georgia Bulldogs: Date and tip-off time

The Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, January 18, 2025, at 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia.

Date Saturday, January 18, 2025 Tip-off Time 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT Venue Stegeman Coliseum Location Athens, Georgia

How to watch Auburn Tigers vs Georgia Bulldogs on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Auburn Tigers and the Georgia Bulldogs on:

TV Channel: SEC Network

Streaming service: ESPN+

Auburn Tigers team news & key performers

For Auburn, Chad Baker-Mazara led the charge in their last game with 20 points and two rebounds, while Chaney Johnson added 17 points and eight boards. The Tigers' top scorer, Johni Broome, is listed as doubtful for this game, which could impact their offensive firepower. Baker-Mazara is averaging 13.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.6 assists per game. Auburn has been lights out offensively, shooting 50.9% from the field, 75.4% from the free-throw line, and 37.9% from three-point range this season.

Georgia Bulldogs team news & key performers

Asa Newell led the Bulldogs in the loss with 13 points and five rebounds, while Silas Demary Jr. chipped in 12 points and four boards. On the season, Newell is averaging 15.3 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game, while Dakota Leffew contributes 12.1 points, 2.1 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per outing. As a team, Georgia is shooting 47.8% from the field, 73% from the free-throw line, and 32.8% from beyond the arc.