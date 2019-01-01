Aubameyang hails Bukayo Saka’s impact

The Gabonese forward has praised the Anglo-Nigerian teenager’s performance for the Gunners on Thursday night

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has taken to social media to hail the man of the match performance of Bukayo Saka in 's 3-0 Group F win over .

The 18-year-old was involved in each of the Gunners' goals - they took the lead via Joe Willock in the first half, before Saka and Aubameyang increased the tally in the closing minutes of the game.

Saka lasted the entire match with his name buzzing on Twitter and Aubameyang couldn't hide his feelings on the teenager.

Article continues below

Let’s say this you gunner is 🔥 🔥🔥 well done boys 🙏🏽💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/tv4hMeVcyD — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) September 19, 2019

Arsenal coach Unai Emery, after the game, told the media how impressed he was by Saka's performance.

"Maybe with his goal and performance he was taking confidence, he was finishing really strong," Emery noted

Arsenal's attention will now focus on the Premier League where they host on Sunday afternoon at the Emirates Stadium.