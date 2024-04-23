How to watch today's Atletico MG vs Penarol Copa Libertadores game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the Copa Libertadores match between the Atletico MG vs Penarol, including how to watch and team news.

Fanatiz carries beIN Sports, and is also home of a number of South American soccer leagues.

The electrifying Copa Libertadores match between Atletico MG and Penarol is set to take place on April 23, 2024.

Atlético-MG is headed into the game with confidence, having won both of their previous two games and accumulating six points. They are extremely skilled at striking because they have scored six goals and only given up two. With 13 shots on goal and a strong attack lineup, Atlético-MG is a highly effective team for any defense they face.

On the other hand, Peñarol is in second place in the standings with three points, just behind Atlético-MG. They have one win and one loss. Although Peñarol's offense isn't as strong (they've scored five goals), their defense is very strong. They have only given up one goal and kept a clean sheet. With 12 shots on goal, they also represent a strong attacking threat.

This upcoming match should be an exciting matchup between Atlético-MG's scoring prowess and Peñarol's strong defense. Most likely, the winner of this game will depend on which team can carry out their strategy well and utilize their skills on the field.

Atletico MG vs Penarol: Date and Kick-off Time

The Atletico MG will face off against Penarol on 23 April 2024, at Arena MRV, in Belo Horizonte, MG, Brazil in an exciting Copa Libertadores match.

Date 23 April 2024 Kick-off Time 9:00 pm EDT Arena Arena MRV Location Belo Horizonte, MG, Brazil

How to watch Atletico MG vs Penarol Online - TV channels and Live Streams

Fans can catch all the actions of the thrilling Copa Libertadores match between Atletico MG vs Penarol on beIN Sports and Fubo TV.

Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Atletico MG vs Penarol Team News

Atletico MG Team News

Key players of Atletico-MG, have stepped up to make big impacts before their next game.

Paulinho has become an important part of the team's attack, and his two goals in recent meetings show how effective his shooting is.

Additionally, Guilherme Arana's artistic skills have made it easier for Atlético-MG to attack. Atlético-MG's offense has become more complex due to Arana's vision and ability to find teammates in prime scoring situations. He has already set up one goal.

As Atlético-MG gets ready to take on Peñarol, Paulinho and Guilherme Arana's performance and efforts will be very important to their chances of success on the field.

Penarol Team News

Peñarol's important player Matheus Babi has only scored one goal, but he is still a major threat to the team's attack. Babi's presence on the field is always a challenge for rival defenses because he is known for creating chances to score and finding the back of the net.

Additionally, Gaston Ramirez is a seasoned player who has played at the top levels of the game. His leadership and presence on the field are extremely beneficial for Peñarol as they get ready to face the Atlético-MG.