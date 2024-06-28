How to watch today's New York Atlas vs Maryland Whipsnakes Premier League Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League Lacrosse game between the New York Atlas and the Maryland Whipsnakes, as well as start time and team news.

The New York Atlas and the Maryland Whipsnakes will face each other in an electrifying Premier League Lacrosse action on June 28, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET.

The Atlas have a perfect record, with four wins along with no losses. Their large goal difference shows how dominant they are. They secured 71 goals (S) and gave up 52 goals (SA), giving them a big goal difference (SD) of +19.

The Whipsnakes, on the other hand, have had a terrible season, with only one win and two losses. Their offense is much weaker than their defense; they've only scored 37 goals and given up 44, giving them a negative goal difference of -7.

New York Atlas vs Maryland Whipsnakes: Date and Start Time

The epic Premier League Lacrosse game between the New York Atlas and the Maryland Whipsnakes is set to take place on June 28, 2024, at 7:00 pm ET, at TCO Stadium, in Eagan, Minnesota.

Date June 28, 2024 Time 7:00 pm ET Venue TCO Stadium Location Eagan, Minnesota

How to watch New York Atlas vs Maryland Whipsnakes Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this high-voltage Premier League Lacrosse matchup between the New York Atlas and the Maryland Whipsnakes live on ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

New York Atlas Team News

Jeff Teat has produced 30 points, 18 assists, and 32 shots for the Atlas, highlighting his leadership ability.

Tim Troutner has a 53% save percentage, 51 saves, and 13 goals-against average in four games.

Trevor Baptiste has won 73% of his 106 faceoffs in four games and secured 49 groundballs, showing his great skill and consistency in establishing possession.

Maryland Whipsnakes Team News

TJ Malone's offense has been impressive with 10 points, with 7 one-point goals.

Brendan Krebs has an impressive 50% save percentage with 36 saves alongside a 13 goals-against average in three games.

Joseph Nardella has won 83% of his 54 faceoffs in two games and recovered 41 groundballs, showcasing his domination.