How to watch today's New York Atlas vs Carolina Chaos Premier League Lacrosse game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the Premier League Lacrosse game between the New York Atlas and the Carolina Chaos, as well as kick-off time and team news.

The New York Atlas will square off against the Carolina Chaos to start a high-voltage Premier League Lacrosse game on June 8, 2024, at 7:30 pm ET.

The Atlas have an impressive record of two wins and no losses. They show their dominance on the court by scoring an amazing 36 points and defending well, letting opponents score only 25 points, displaying their skill on both sides of the court.

The Chaos, on the other hand, has an equally amazing record of 2 wins with 0 losses. They demonstrate their offensive power by scoring 28 points, but the Atlas defends them better and limits them to 22 points.

New York Atlas vs Carolina Chaos: Date and Kick-Off Time

The Premier League Lacrosse game between the New York Atlas and the Carolina Chaos is set to take place on 8 June 2024, at 7:30 pm ET, at American Legion Memorial Stadium, in Charlotte, North Carolina.

How to watch New York Atlas vs Carolina Chaos Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this thrilling Premier League Lacrosse matchup between the New York Atlas and the Carolina Chaos live on ESPN+ Streaming Platform.

New York Atlas vs Carolina Chaos Team News

New York Atlas Team News

Jake Stevens along with Bryan Costabile are sidelined from the team's lineup due to injuries.

Key player Connor Shellenberger is mentioned as questionable, which makes their lineup even less certain.

J. Teat's skill has been crucial, scoring 18 points which includes 7 goals as well as 11 assists.

T. Troutner, the goalie, has made 27 saves and a 56.3% save percentage, offering a dependable defense.

Carolina Chaos Team News

The availability of the key player Shane Knobloch is questionable due to injury.

Additionally, Eric Dobson and Brayden Mayea are also out of the team's action due to illness.

J. Byrne, a powerful attacker, has 6 points, including 3 goals along with 3 assists, demonstrating his versatility as well as impact on the offense.

Goalie A. Kaut has 24 saves and a 58.5% save percentage.