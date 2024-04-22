How to watch today's Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB match between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The electrifying MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins is set to take place on April 22, 2024, at 7:20 pm ET.

The Atlanta Braves will host the Miami Marlins for the first of three games in a row.

Atlanta has a great overall record of 14-6 and an excellent 6-3 record at home. With an on-base percentage of .353, the Braves have the best team record in the big leagues.

On the other hand, the Miami Marlins are having a tough time. They are 6-17 overall and have a 4-6 record when they compete away from home. Their 3-11 record in matches where they have given up a home run is perhaps more indicative of their difficulties.

This is the fourth time this season that these two teams will take on each other. The Braves want to keep their winning streak going, while the Marlins want to turn things around and get an important victory against a tough opponent.

Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins: Date and First-Pitch Time

Date April 22, 2024 First-PitchTime 7:20 pm ET / 4:20 pm PT Arena Truist Park Location Atlanta, Georgia

How to watch Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins Online- TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB game between the Atlanta Braves and the Miami Marlins on Fubo TV and MLB.TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Atlanta Braves vs Miami Marlins Team News

Atlanta Braves Team News

Ozzie Albies, an important player of the Braves, has been moved to the 10-day Injured List with a toe injury.

The team also has problems with their pitching because Spencer Strider is out with a right arm strain and Sean Murphy is on the 10-day IL with an oblique strain.

The Braves will have to depend on their depth and ability to change to get through this tough time to keep up their good start to the season despite these injuries.

Miami Marlins Team News

The Marlins will miss a useful pitcher Andrew Jacob Puk, as he was placed on the 15-day injured list with a shoulder injury.

Additionally, Josh Simpson's long absence (60 days) due to an elbow injury is a major setback for the team's bullpen depth.

Furthermore, Jake Burger's 10-day IL due to an oblique injury makes the Marlins' lineup building even more difficult as they try to overcome these injuries and stay competitive in the series against a strong opponent like the Braves.

Head-to-Head Record

