How to watch today's Oakland Athletics vs Colorado Rockies MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB game between the Oakland Athletics and the Colorado Rockies, including how to watch and team news.

The Oakland Athletics are set to face off against the Colorado Rockies to start a three-game series of MLB matchup on May 21, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET at the Athletic's home ground.

The Athletics have a 19-30 record overall and a 10-13 record at home. With 58 home runs in total, they are fifth in the big leagues.

The Rockies have a terrible road record of 6-19 and an overall record of 15-31. They are 6-3 in games when they score two or more home runs.

This forthcoming matchup will be the first meeting between these two teams this season.

Oakland Athletics vs Colorado Rockies: Date and First-Pitch Time

The electrifying MLB match between the Oakland Athletics and the Colorado Rockies is set to take place on 21 May 2024, at 9:40 pm ET, at Oakland Coliseum, in Oakland, California.

Date May 21 2024 Time 9:40 pm ET / 6:40 pm PT Venue Oakland Coliseum Location Oakland, California

How to watch Oakland Athletics vs Colorado Rockies Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB game between the Oakland Athletics and the Colorado Rockies on DirecTV Stream, and MLBN streaming platforms.

Additionally, Local fans can enjoy this game by tuning into NSCA, and COLR.

Oakland Athletics vs Colorado Rockies Team News

Oakland Athletics Team News

The Athletics placed Darell Hernaiz on the 60-day injured list due to his ankle injury.

Paul Blackburn is out for 15 days with a foot issue.

Freddy Tarnok is sidelined from the team's lineup for 60 days with a hip injury.

Colorado Rockies Team News

Jake Bird has been placed on the 15-day injured list with an elbow issue.

Key player Daniel Bard is ruled out for 60 days with his knee issue.

Nolan Jones will be unavailable for 10 days due to his back issue.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Oakland Athletics and the Colorado Rockies in MLB matchups: