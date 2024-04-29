How to watch today's Oakland Athletics vs Pittsburgh Pirates MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The electrifying MLB match between the Oakland Athletics and the Pittsburgh is set to take place on April 29, 2024, at 9:40 pm ET.
The Oakland Athletics will host the Pittsburgh Pirates for the first of a three-game series.
The Oakland Athletics have a 4–9 home record and a 12–17 overall record. With 32 home runs, they are fourth in the American League.
On the other hand, the Pittsburgh Pirates, have an excellent overall record of 14–15, including a respectable 9–8 record on the road. They have a 5-3 record in games decided by a single run.
This upcoming matchup is the first time these two teams will face each other this season, and it will be an exciting start to their series.
Oakland Athletics vs Pittsburgh Pirates: Date and Kick-off Time
The Oakland Athletics will square off against the Pittsburgh Pirates in an epic MLB match on 29 April 2024, at 9:40 pm ET, at Oakland Coliseum, in Oakland, California.
|Date
|29 April 2024
|Kick-off Time
|9:40 pm ET / 6:40 pm PT
|Arena
|Oakland Coliseum
|Location
|Oakland, California
How to watch Oakland Athletics vs Pittsburgh Pirates Online - TV Channels and Live Streams
Fans can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB game between the Oakland Athletics and the Pittsburgh Pirates on ESPN+.
Plans for ESPN+ start at $10.99/month, with the most expensive monthly subscription being the Disney Bundle Trio at $14.99/month. A discounted annual subscription is also available.
Oakland Athletics vs Pittsburgh Pirates Team news
Oakland Athletics Team news
Key players, J.D. Davis and Zachary Gelof are both listed as injured for 10 days because of groin and stomach problems, respectively.
In addition, Sean Newcomb and Luis Medina have been placed on the 60-day injured list due to knee injuries.
Pittsburgh Pirates Team news
Important players, Ryan Borucki and Marco Gonzales, are on the 15-day injured list with inflammation in their left triceps and forearms, respectively.
Additionally, Jason Delay is also out with a knee injury and has been placed on the 10-day injured list. Also, Dauri Moreta was placed on the 60-day injured list due to an elbow injury.
Head-to-Head Records
Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Oakland Athletics and the Pittsburgh Pirates in MLB matchups:
|Date
|Results
|Jun 07 2023
|Pirates 5-9 Athletics
|Jun 07 2023
|Pirates 2-11 Athletics
|Jun 06 2023
|Pirates 5-4 Athletics
|May 05 2019
|Pirates 5-3 Athletics
|May 05 2019
|Pirates 6-4 Athletics