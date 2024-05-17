How to watch today's Houston Astros vs Milwaukee Brewers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB match between the Houston Astros and the Milwaukee Brewers, including how to watch and team news.

The Houston Astros will host the Milwaukee Brewers to start a thrilling MLB match on May 17, 2024, at 8:10 pm ET.

The Houston Astros are having a challenging season. They have a 16-25 record overall, and an 8-12 record at home. While their offense has been reasonably constant, with a batting average of .261 and a run average of 4.50, which ranks them 2nd and 14th in the league respectively, their slugging percentage of .414 ranks them seventh.

On the other hand, the Milwaukee Brewers have been successful away from home, with a 14-8 away record and a 24-17 overall record. They have a strong offense, scoring 5.07 runs per game on average, which is third in the league. They also have a batting average of .257, which is fourth, and a slugging percentage of.419, which is third.

Houston Astros vs Milwaukee Brewers: Date and First-Pitch Time

The high-voltage MLB match between the Houston Astros and the Milwaukee Brewers is set to take place on 17 May 2024, at 8:10 pm ET, at Minute Maid Park, in Houston, Texas.

Date 17 May 2024 Time 8:10 pm ET Venue Minute Maid Park Location Houston, Texas

How to watch Houston Astros vs Milwaukee Brewers Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB game between the Houston Astros and the Milwaukee Brewers on Fubo TV, and MLB.TV. Additionally, fans can watch this match on BSWI, and SCHN local channels.

Houston Astros vs Milwaukee Brewers Team News

Houston Astros Team News

Key player José Urquidy has been moved to the 15-day injured list due to his right forearm injury.

Luis Garcia is ruled out for 60 days because of his elbow issue.

Bennett Sousa will be absent for 60 days due to a shoulder issue.

Milwaukee Brewers Team News

The Brewers moved Joey Wiemer on the 10-day injured list due to a knee injury.

Key player DL Hall is placed on the 15-day injured list with his knee issue.

Garrett Mitchell has been moved to the 60-day injured list with his finger injury

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Houston Astros and the Milwaukee Brewers in MLB matchups: