How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal and Tottenham will fight for the North London derby bragging rights when the two sides clash in Sunday's Premier League encounter at the Emirates Stadium.

Both teams are unbeaten in the league with 13 points after five games, but Mikel Arteta's men were last involved in a Champions League tie where they thrashed PSV 4-0.

On the other hand, Spurs have found a new lease of life under new manager Ange Postecoglou. The Lilywhites come into the blockbuster fixture on the back of a 2-1 win against Sheffield United.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Arsenal vs Tottenham kick-off time & stadium

Date: September 24, 2023 Kick-off time: 9 am EDT Venue: Emirates Stadium

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Tottenham will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 9 am EDT on September 24 in the United States (US).

How to watch Arsenal vs Tottenham online - TV channels & live streams

The game will be available to watch on Peacock in the United States. Fans who are unable to watch the game can follow the live updates on GOAL.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Gabriel Martinelli had to be forced off in the Everton win with a hamstring issue, and sat out of the mid-week UCL clash against PSV. However, Arteta has not ruled out the Brazilian for the North London derby meeting.

With Thomas Partey, Mohamed Elneny and Jurrien Timber sure to miss out through injuries, the Spanish coach is likely to save his rotations for next week's Carabao Cup game against Brentford.

That would include a third successive start for David Raya ahead of Aaron Ramsdale in goal.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Rice, Vieira; Saka, Jesus, Trossard

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Partley, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Tottenham team news

Ivan Perisic would need to undergo a surgery for an ACL injury, joining the likes of Bryan Gil, Rodrigo Bentancur, Ryan Sessegnon and Alfie Whiteman in the infirmary, while a thigh problem has ruled out Giovani Lo Celso for Sunday's game.

Having found the back of the net against Sheffield United, Richarlison is likely to be preferred over Manor Solomon, while Guglielmo Vicario, Micky van de Ven and Destiny Udogie are in line for their North London derby baptism.

Tottenham possible XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bissouma; Kulusevski, Maddison, Son; Richarlison

Position Players Goalkeepers: Vicario, Lloris, Forster, Austin Defenders: Romero, Van de Ven, Dier, Phillips, Udogie, Davies, Porro, Emerson Midfielders: Skipp, Hojbjerg, Bissouma, Sarr, Maddison, Kulusevski Forwards: Son, Richarlison, Solomon, Veliz, Johnson

Head-to-Head Record

Date Match Competition Jan 15, 2023 Tottenham 0-2 Arsenal Premier League Oct 1, 2022 Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham Premier League May 12, 2022 Tottenham 3-0 Arsenal Premier League Sep 26, 2021 Arsenal 3-1 Tottenham Premier League Aug 8, 2021 Tottenham 1-0 Arsenal Club Friendlies

