Arsenal vs Luton Town: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

How to watch the Premier League match between Arsenal and Luton Town, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Arsenal are hot on the heels of Premier League leaders Liverpool as they play host to relegation-threatened Luton Town at the Emirates Stadium on Wednesday.

In their bid to exorcise the bottlers tag, Mikel Arteta's men will need to return to winning ways after the 1-1 draw with fellow title contenders Manchester City the last time out.

Whereas Luton are desperate to snap a 10-game winless run in all competitions following a 2-1 loss to Tottenham Hotspur at the weekend.

Arsenal vs Luton Town kick-off time & stadium

Date: April 3, 2024 Kick-off time: 2:30 pm ET Venue: Emirates Stadium

The Premier League match between Arsenal and Luton Town will be played at the Emirates Stadium in London, England.

It will kick off at 2:30 pm ET on Wednesday, April 3, in the United States (US).

How to watch Arsenal vs Luton Town online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the Premier League match between Arsenal and Luton Town will be broadcast live on Fubo, Sling TV, UNIVERSO and USA.

Team news & squads

Arsenal team news

Arteta issued a positive update on Bukayo Saka's fitness after seeing him limp off against City, while Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes also remain doubtful.

Meanwhile, the Gunners will continue to miss ACL victim Jurrien Timber - besides which Arteta should have a full squad at his disposal.

If required, either Martinelli, Leandro Trossard or Fabio Vieira would need to slot in for Saka on the right, with Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Thomas Partey all in line for starts on Wednesday.

Arsenal possible XI: Raya; Tomiyasu, Saliba, Kiwior, Zinchenko; Odegaard, Partey, Rice; Martinelli, Havertz, Trossard

Position Players Goalkeepers: Ramsdale, Raya, Hein Defenders: Saliba, Gabriel, Timber, Kiwior, Zinchenko, White, Tomiyasu, Soares Midfielders: Rice, Partley, Jorginho, Elneny, Odegaard, Havertz, Smith Rowe, Vieira Forwards: Saka, Jesus, Martinelli, Trossard, Nelson, Nketiah

Luton Town team news

Arsenal-owned Albert Sambi Lokonga is ineligible to face his parent club, but a bigger problem lies in the lengthy injury list.

Tom Lockyer, Amari'i Bell, Marvelous Nakamba, Elijah Adebayo, Dan Potts, Mads Andersen, Chiedozie Ogbene, Jacob Brown and Gabriel Osho all account for the ones out injured.

Moreover, with Reece Burke, Alfie Doughty and Tahith Chong emerging as doubts after the Spurs loss, Hatters boss Rob Edwards may be looking at the likes of Daiki Hashioka, Cauley Woodrow and Jordan Clark as options in the mid-week tie.

Fred Onyedinma could also be offered his first Premier League start.

Luton Town possible XI: Kaminski; Kabore, Hashioka, Mengi, Johnson; Mpanzu, Barkley, Clark; Townsend, Morris, Woodrow

Position Players Goalkeepers: Kaminski, Krul, Shea Defenders: Mengi, Burke, Kabore, Hashioka Midfielders: Mpanzu, Barkley, Clark, Berry, Thorpe, Doughty, Chong, Onyedinma, Townsend Forwards: Morris, Woodrow

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Arsenal and Luton Town across all competitions.

Date Match Competition December 5, 2023 Luton Town 3-4 Arsenal Premier League December 26, 1991 Luton Town 1-0 Arsenal Premier League August 27, 1991 Arsenal 2-0 Luton Town Premier League December 8, 1990 Luton Town 1-1 Arsenal Premier League August 29, 1990 Arsenal 2-1 Luton Town Premier League

