How to watch today's Arkansas Razorbacks vs Ole Miss Rebels NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Arkansas Razorbacks (11-3) aim to extend their impressive home streak to 11 games when they host the No. 23 Ole Miss Rebels (12-2) on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at 7:00 PM ET.

The Rebels (1-0 SEC) began conference play on the right foot with a 63-51 victory over Georgia, bouncing back from their second loss of the season. Ole Miss has been stout on defense, holding opponents to 64.5 points per game on 40.2% shooting, while limiting teams to just 30.4% from beyond the arc. Their ability to force turnovers—16.3 per game—ranks among the nation’s best.

The Razorbacks (0-1 SEC) are coming off a humbling 24-point defeat against Tennessee, where their offense struggled to find rhythm, managing just 52 points. Adou Thiero, Arkansas’ leading scorer with 16.9 points per game, will be key as the team looks to rediscover its offensive groove. The Razorbacks are averaging 80.4 points per game this season while shooting an efficient 50.7% from the field, 35.4% from three-point range, and 71.1% from the charity stripe.

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch the Arkansas Razorbacks vs. the Ole Miss Rebels NCAAM game, plus plenty more.

Arkansas Razorbacks vs Ole Miss Rebels: Date and tip-off time

The Arkansas Razorbacks and the Ole Miss Rebels will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Wednesday, January 8, 2025, at 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT at Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

Date Wednesday, January 8, 2025 Tip-off Time 7:00 pm ET/4:00 pm PT Venue Bud Walton Arena Location Fayetteville, Arkansas

How to watch Arkansas Razorbacks vs Ole Miss Rebels on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Arkansas Razorbacks and the Ole Miss Rebels on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Streaming the game with a VPN

How to listen to Arkansas Razorbacks vs Ole Miss Rebels play-by-play commentary on radio

Arkansas Razorbacks team news & key performers

Arkansas, on the other hand, is scoring 80.4 points per game while conceding 66.2. Their offense is ranked 71st, while their defense is 57th. As a team, the Razorbacks are hitting 50.6% of their shots from the field. Adou Thiero continues to shine, leading the team with 16.9 points per game on an impressive 61.1% shooting from the floor, though his three-point shooting sits at just 24%.

Ole Miss Rebels team news & key performers

In their last game, Ole Miss got contributions across the board. Matthew Murrell delivered a solid performance with 15 points, six rebounds, and three assists, while Jaemyn Brakefield added 15 points, four boards, and one assist. Boogie Fland stole the show, however, with an outstanding 24 points, six assists, and two rebounds.

On the season, the Rebels are putting up 79.6 points per game while allowing just 64.5 points. Their offense is ranked 85th nationally, while their defense sits at an impressive 34th. Ole Miss averages 25.4 three-point attempts per game, ranking 97th, and their 5.36 blocks per contest rank 21st. Additionally, their 10.2 steals per game are 12th-best in the nation. Sean Pedulla has been their standout player, averaging 14.1 points while shooting 44.5% from the floor and 40.5% from deep.