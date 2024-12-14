How to watch today's Arizona Wildcats vs UCLA Bruins NCAA Men's Basketball game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Here, GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch Arizona vs UCLA NCAAM game, stream, TV channel and plenty more

The No. 24 UCLA Bruins (8-1) aim to stretch their winning streak to eight games when they travel to face the Arizona Wildcats (4-4) on Saturday, at Footprint Center. The showdown is set to tip off at 3:00 PM ET on ESPN2.

Arizona started the season strong, cruising to lopsided victories over Canisius and Old Dominion in their opening games. However, the Wildcats have struggled since, dropping four of their last six contests, including losses to Wisconsin, Duke, Oklahoma, and West Virginia.

Meanwhile, UCLA rebounded from an early setback against New Mexico in their second game with an impressive run of victories. The Bruins have dismantled opponents such as Boston University, Lehigh, Idaho State, CSU Fullerton, Southern Utah, Washington, and Oregon to fuel their hot streak.

Arizona Wildcats vs UCLA Bruins: Date and tip-off time

The Arizona Wildcats and UCLA Bruins will tip off in a highly anticipated NCAAM game on Saturday, December 14, 2024, at 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona.

Date Saturday, December 14, 2024 Tip-off Time 3:00 pm ET/12:00 pm PT Venue Footprint Center Location Phoenix, Arizona

How to watch Arizona Wildcats vs UCLA Bruins on TV & stream live online

Fans in the USA can catch all the action between the Arizona Wildcats and UCLA Bruins on:

TV Channel: ESPN2

Streaming service: Fubo

Arizona Wildcats team news & key performers

For Arizona, Anthony Dell’Orso delivered a standout performance off the bench in their recent win over Southern Utah, scoring 19 points and leading seven Wildcats in double figures. Caleb Love has been the team’s most consistent scorer, averaging 14.1 points and 3.9 rebounds per game. The Wildcats also rely on contributions from Aden Bradley (12 points, 3.1 assists), Trey Townsend (11.3 points, 4.4 rebounds), KJ Lewis (10.3 points, 5.6 boards), and Anthony Dell’Orso (10 points per game). Complementary players such as Motiejus Krivas, Tobe Awaka, Henri Veesaar, and Carter Bryant are key to rounding out the rotation under head coach Tommy Lloyd.

UCLA Bruins team news & key performers

In UCLA's win over Oregon, Eric Dailey Jr. stood out, leading the team with 19 points. He has been a reliable contributor this season, averaging 12.3 points and 5.2 rebounds per game. Sebastian Mack is another consistent performer, adding 10.6 points per outing. For the Bruins to maintain their momentum, players like Dylan Andrews, Lazar Stefanovic, Kobe Johnson, Aday Mara, Trent Perry, Skyy Clark, and William Kyle III will need to step up offensively. As a team, UCLA is shooting an efficient 47.2% from the field.