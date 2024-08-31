How to watch today's Arizona vs New Mexico CFB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the CFB matchup between Arizona and New Mexico, including how to watch and team news.

The No. 21 Arizona Wildcats will host the New Mexico Lobos to start a thrilling CFB game on August 31, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT.

Jedd Fisch led Arizona from being one of the worst FBS programs to a 10-win team on the rise in just three years. Now it's time for Brent Brennan, who seems to have a good lineup. In the meantime, the Lobos had a rough start under new coach Bronco Mendenhall. They blew a 17-point lead and lost 35–31 at home to Montana State the previous week.

The Wildcats score 34.6 points for each game on average, while the Lobos only score 27.3. Arizona's passing offense is especially strong; they average 321.3 yards per game, which is a lot more than New Mexico's 227.8. The Lobos, on the other hand, have a strong ground game. They average 192.7 yards per game while Arizona only manages 139.7.

Arizona vs New Mexico: Date and kick-off time

The Arizona Wildcats are ready to meet the New Mexico Lobos in an exciting CFB game on August 31, 2024, at 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT, at Arizona Stadium, in Tucson, Arizona.

Date August 31, 2024 kick-off Time 10:30 pm ET/7:30 pm PT Venue Arizona Stadium Location Tucson, Arizona

How to watch Arizona vs New Mexico on TV & stream live online

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming service: FuboTV

Streaming the game with a VPN

Arizona vs New Mexico team news

Arizona team news

Tetairoa McMillan had been a star last year. He caught 90 passes for 1,402 yards, which is an average of 107.8 yards per game, and 10 touchdowns in 13 games.

During the 13 games, quarterback Noah Fifita made a big difference by throwing over 2,869 yards (220.7 per game), 25 touchdowns, and only six interceptions. His completion rate was 72.4%.

Jacob Cowing made a big difference in the passing game. He caught 88 passes for 832 yards (64.0 for each game) and 13 touchdowns.

New Mexico team news

Devon Dampier had a good first game. He threw for 172 yards (172.0 for each game), scored one touchdown, and didn't throw an interception. He also completed 69.2% of his passes. Dampier provided another layer by running for 34 yards along with a touchdown.

Luke Wysong is additionally an important target. He has six catches over 95 yards, which is 95.0 yards per game, but no touchdowns.

Trace Bruckler, meanwhile, had a good first game, catching four passes for 34 yards (34.0 for each game) and a touchdown.

