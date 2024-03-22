Argentina vs El Salvador: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Argentina kick-off their 2024 Copa America preparations as they prepare to host El Salvador in an intriguing Friendly at the Lincoln Financial Field.
La Albiceleste are vying to string some positive results with this international break being the last one before the kick-off their Copa America 2024 campaign in June. Scaloni's men are looking to retain the South American crown this summer and this game presents an opportunity to enjoy some minutes together before the showpiece event.
El Salvador, on the other hand, have faced Argentina twice and are yet to defeat the South American outfit. La Selecta played out a 1-1 stalemate against Bonaire recently and know they face a tough test against the reigning world champions.
Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.
Argentina vs El Salvador kick-off time & stadium
|Date:
|March 22, 2024
|Kick-off time:
|8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT
|Venue:
|Lincoln Financial Field
Argentina and El Salvador will square off at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 22, 2024.
It will kick off at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT in the United States (US).
How to watch Argentina vs El Salvador online - TV channels & live streams
In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo.
Team news & squads
Argentina team news
Argentine veteran and Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has been officially ruled out from his nation's friendly clash against El Salvador owing to a minor hamstring concern.
While Bayer Leverkusen's midfielder Exequiel Palacios is confined to the treatment room alongside Roma forward Paulo Dybala with the duo nursing thigh injuries.
Scaloni could start Alejandro Garnacho and Angel Di Maria on the flanks with the duo possessing flamboyant skills and electrifying pace. Inter Milan's forward Lautaro Martinez has netted 26 goals this season as the talismanic forward looks to continue his purple patch in front of goal.
Argentina predicted XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Mac Allister, Fernandez, De Paul; Di Maria, L. Martinez, Garnacho
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|E. Martinez, Benitez, Armani
|Defenders:
|Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico, Pezzella, Perez, Senesi, Barco
|Midfielders:
|Mac Allister, Fernandez, De Paul, Palacios, Paredes, Lo Celso, N. Gonzalez
|Forwards:
|Di Maria, L. Martinez, Garnacho, Buonanotte, Carboni, Alvarez, Dybala, Messi
El Salvador team news
El Salvador are touted to feature a fairly young defense with all seven of the selected defenders possessing no more than four senior caps.
The duo of Javier Ferman and Nathan Ordaz will be vying for their first appearance for their national side while German Fuentes is also aiming to make his debut.
Centre-forward Nelson Bonilla has 19 strikes for El Salvador as he'll be aiming to add to his goal scoring tally against the World Champions.
The majority of experience lies in the engine room for the visitors, with the midfield pairing of Darwin Ceren and Narciso Orellano boasting of 90 and 62 caps respectively.
El Salvador predicted XI: Gonzalez; Claval, Sibrian, Climaco, M. Cruz, J. Cruz; Orellana, Ceren, Henriquez; B. Gil, Bonilla
|Position
|Players
|Goalkeepers:
|Gonzalez, Carbantes
|Defenders:
|Climaco, Claval, Sibrian, M. Cruz, J. Cruz, Ferman, Ordaz
|Midfielders:
|Ceren, Santamaria, Orellano, Landaverde, Calvillo, Reyes, Cartagena, Henriquez, Hernandez
|Forwards:
|Bonilla, Rivas, Vasquez, Gil
Head-to-Head Record
The following is the head-to-head record of the previous meetings between the two sides across all competitions.
|Date
|Match
|Competition
|29 Mar 2015
|El Salvador 0-2 Argentina
|International friendly
|23 June 1982
|Argentina 2-0 El Salvador
|1982 FIFA World Cup