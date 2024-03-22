Argentina vs El Salvador: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch

Where to watch the International Friendly match online between Argentina and El Salvador, including live streams, TV channels, kick-off time and more.

Argentina kick-off their 2024 Copa America preparations as they prepare to host El Salvador in an intriguing Friendly at the Lincoln Financial Field.

La Albiceleste are vying to string some positive results with this international break being the last one before the kick-off their Copa America 2024 campaign in June. Scaloni's men are looking to retain the South American crown this summer and this game presents an opportunity to enjoy some minutes together before the showpiece event.

El Salvador, on the other hand, have faced Argentina twice and are yet to defeat the South American outfit. La Selecta played out a 1-1 stalemate against Bonaire recently and know they face a tough test against the reigning world champions.

Here GOAL brings you everything you need to know about how to watch, including TV channel, streaming details and more.

Argentina vs El Salvador kick-off time & stadium

Date: March 22, 2024 Kick-off time: 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Argentina and El Salvador will square off at the Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania on March 22, 2024.

It will kick off at 8:00 pm ET / 5:00 pm PT in the United States (US).

How to watch Argentina vs El Salvador online - TV channels & live streams

In the US, the game is available to watch and stream online live through Fubo.

Team news & squads

Argentina team news

Argentine veteran and Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi has been officially ruled out from his nation's friendly clash against El Salvador owing to a minor hamstring concern.

While Bayer Leverkusen's midfielder Exequiel Palacios is confined to the treatment room alongside Roma forward Paulo Dybala with the duo nursing thigh injuries.

Scaloni could start Alejandro Garnacho and Angel Di Maria on the flanks with the duo possessing flamboyant skills and electrifying pace. Inter Milan's forward Lautaro Martinez has netted 26 goals this season as the talismanic forward looks to continue his purple patch in front of goal.

Argentina predicted XI: E. Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; Mac Allister, Fernandez, De Paul; Di Maria, L. Martinez, Garnacho

Position Players Goalkeepers: E. Martinez, Benitez, Armani Defenders: Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico, Pezzella, Perez, Senesi, Barco Midfielders: Mac Allister, Fernandez, De Paul, Palacios, Paredes, Lo Celso, N. Gonzalez Forwards: Di Maria, L. Martinez, Garnacho, Buonanotte, Carboni, Alvarez, Dybala, Messi

El Salvador team news

El Salvador are touted to feature a fairly young defense with all seven of the selected defenders possessing no more than four senior caps.

The duo of Javier Ferman and Nathan Ordaz will be vying for their first appearance for their national side while German Fuentes is also aiming to make his debut.

Centre-forward Nelson Bonilla has 19 strikes for El Salvador as he'll be aiming to add to his goal scoring tally against the World Champions.

The majority of experience lies in the engine room for the visitors, with the midfield pairing of Darwin Ceren and Narciso Orellano boasting of 90 and 62 caps respectively.

El Salvador predicted XI: Gonzalez; Claval, Sibrian, Climaco, M. Cruz, J. Cruz; Orellana, Ceren, Henriquez; B. Gil, Bonilla

Position Players Goalkeepers: Gonzalez, Carbantes Defenders: Climaco, Claval, Sibrian, M. Cruz, J. Cruz, Ferman, Ordaz Midfielders: Ceren, Santamaria, Orellano, Landaverde, Calvillo, Reyes, Cartagena, Henriquez, Hernandez Forwards: Bonilla, Rivas, Vasquez, Gil

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the previous meetings between the two sides across all competitions.

Date Match Competition 29 Mar 2015 El Salvador 0-2 Argentina International friendly 23 June 1982 Argentina 2-0 El Salvador 1982 FIFA World Cup

Useful links