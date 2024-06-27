How to watch today's Los Angeles Angels vs Detroit Tigers MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

The Los Angeles Angels host the Detroit Tigers in a thrilling MLB matchup on June 27, 2024, at 9:38 pm ET.

The Angels are ranked 20th in hits per game (7.90), 14th in home runs (85), and 22nd in runs per game (4.09).

The Tigers are very close behind. They are 21st in runs scored per game (4.11 on average) and hits per game (7.81). But they aren't very good at hitting for power; with 72 home runs, they're ranked 25th.

Los Angeles Angels vs Detroit Tigers: Date and First-Pitch Time

The epic MLB battle between the Los Angeles Angels and the Detroit Tigers will take place on June 27, 2024, at 9:38 pm ET, at Angel Stadium, in Anaheim, CA, USA.

Date June 27, 2024 Time 9:38 pm ET Venue Angel Stadium Location Anaheim, CA

How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Detroit Tigers online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of this MLB matchup between the Los Angeles Angels and the Detroit Tigers live on MLBN TV Channel and FuboTV Streaming Platform.

Additionally, local fans can enjoy this MLB matchup by tuning into local TV Channels - BSDET and BSW.

Los Angeles Angels Team News

INF Miguel Sano is on the 10-day injured list with a knee injury.

OF Mike Trout follows him due to his meniscus problem.

Detroit Tigers Team News

RHP Alex Faedo is out for 15 days because of right hip inflammation.

RHP Sawyer Gipson-Long has been added to the 60-day injury list because he will undergo groin surgery.

Head-to-Head Records

