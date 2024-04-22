How to watch today's Los Angeles Angels vs Baltimore Orioles MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

Everything you need to know about the MLB match between the Los Angeles Angels and the Baltimore Orioles, including how to watch and team news.

The electrifying MLB clash between the Los Angeles Angels and the Baltimore Orioles is set to take place on April 22, 2024, at 9:38 pm ET.

The Los Angeles Angels are seeking to end a four-game losing run as are preparing to face the Baltimore Orioles. Los Angeles has a 9-13 record overall and a 2-4 record at home. With a .368 slugging percentage, they are the ninth-best team in the AL.

On the other hand, Baltimore's overall record is 14–7, and their road record is 6-3. With an on-base percentage of .318th in the AL, the Orioles are sixth in the league.

As they both try to secure a crucial victory, the fourth match of the season is expected to be an exciting one, full of determination and intensity as they compete for supremacy on the field.

Los Angeles Angels vs Baltimore Orioles: Date and First-Pitch Time

The Los Angeles Angels and the Baltimore Orioles will face each other on 22 April 2024, at 9:38 pm EDT at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, California.

Date April 22 2024 First-Pitch Time 9:38 pm ET / 6:30 pm PT Arena Angel Stadium Location Anaheim, California

How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Baltimore Orioles Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans can catch all the actions of the thrilling MLB game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Baltimore Orioles on Fubo TV and MLB.TV. Fubo TV has flexible plans with over 100 channels that start at $74.99/month, and go up to $99.99/month, with no obligations, and no hidden expenses.

Los Angeles Angels vs Baltimore Orioles Team News

Los Angeles Angels Team News

The Los Angeles Angels have to deal with additional issues because some of their most important players are hurt and can't participate in their next matchup against the Orioles.

Robert William Stephenson is still on the 60-Day Injured List with a shoulder injury, so the team cannot utilize his great throwing.

Star baseman Anthony Rendon is out with a hamstring injury and is on the 10-Day Injured List.

Additionally, Guillermo Zuniga's pectoral strain also places him on the 15-Day Injured List, which makes the Angels' lineup even thinner.

Setbacks like these make the team work even harder as they try to get past issues and beat the Baltimore Orioles.

Baltimore Orioles Team News

The Baltimore Orioles are also having trouble because several important players are hurt and can't take part in their upcoming match.

Tyler Wells is on the 15-Day Injured List with an arm injury, so the Orioles will not be able to use his pitching skills.

Cionel Perez is also out with an oblique injury, which makes the team's starting depth even worse.

Furthermore, the Orioles' worries are increased as one of their best pitchers, John Means, is out with a forearm injury.

Despite these losses, the Orioles will need to rely on their depth and toughness to get past the Los Angeles Angels and win.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Los Angeles Angels and the Baltimore Orioles in MLB matches: