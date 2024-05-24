How to watch today's Los Angeles Angels vs Cleveland Guardians MLB game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the MLB game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Cleveland Guardians, as well as first-pitch time and team news.

The Los Angeles Angels will take on the Cleveland Guardians to start a thrilling MLB matchup on May 24, 2024, at 9:38 pm ET at Angels' home ground.

The Los Angeles Angels are in fourth place in the American League West with a 19-30 record overall and a 6-16 record at home. The Cleveland Guardians, on the other hand, have performed better. They are currently in first place in the AL Central with an amazing 32-17 record, including a strong 15-11 record on the road.

The Angels average 4.38 runs per game, which ranks them 15th in the league, while the Guardians average 4.88 runs per game, which ranks them 4th. As for the batting average, the Angels have a.244 average, which is 13th, while the Guardians have a.237 average, which is 17th.

Los Angeles Angels vs Cleveland Guardians: Date and First-Pitch Time

The epic MLB battle between the Los Angeles Angels and the Cleveland Guardians will happen on 24 May 2024, at 9:38 pm ET, at Angel Stadium, in Anaheim, California.

Date May 24 2024 Time 9:38 pm ET / 6:38 pm PT Venue Angel Stadium Location Anaheim, California

How to watch Los Angeles Angels vs Cleveland Guardians Online - TV Channels and Live Streams

Fans in the USA can catch all the actions of the electrifying MLB game between the Los Angeles Angels and the Cleveland Guardians on ESPN+, and MLB.TV Streaming Platforms.

Additionally, Local fans can enjoy this game by tuning into BSGL, and BSW TV Channels.

Los Angeles Angels vs Cleveland Guardians Team News

Los Angeles Angels Team News

Key player Michael Stefanic has been added to the 60-day injured list due to a quad strain.

Brandon Drury will be absent for 10 days because of a hamstring strain.

José Cisnero is ruled out for 15 days with a shoulder issue.

Cleveland Guardians Team News

Steven Kwan is placed on the 10-day injured list with a hamstring injury.

Key player Eli Morgan has been added to the 15-day injured list due to his shoulder inflammation issue.

Shane Bieber has been moved to the 60-day injured list with an elbow issue.

Head-to-Head Records

Here is the record of the last five meetings between the Los Angeles Angels and the Cleveland Guardians in MLB matchups: