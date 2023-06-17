'Little star' Alejandro Garnacho can be Argentina's next Angel Di Maria, says Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez

Emi Martinez, who played a big role in securing the World Cup title, hopes Alejandro Garnacho can be Argentina's successor to Angel Di Maria.

Garnacho made senior Argentina debut

Martinez kept clean sheet in 2-0 win

Has likened youngster to stalwart Di Maria

WHAT HAPPENED? Garnacho impressed many at Old Trafford during what is considered to be his breakout campaign and the Argentina manager, Lionel Scaloni, was no exception. The 18-year-old played the final 16 minutes of the friendly win over Australia, coming on for the man whom his goalkeeper compared him to.

WHAT THEY SAID: Speaking after the game, Martinez said: "He is a very humble boy. He came, he works, he doesn't talk much. He comes in eager to play. He is a little star, hopefully we will help shape him and he gives us a lot like Angel Di Maria."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After arriving at Old Trafford in the summer of 2020 from Atletico Madrid, Garnacho has enjoyed a steady path to the first team. He featured in half of Manchester United's Premier League fixtures this season and played well enough to ensure Scaloni could ignore him no longer.

WHAT NEXT FOR GARNACHO? After finally getting a taste of what it's like representing his country at senior level, he'll be hoping for more minutes when Argentina take on Indonesia on Monday.